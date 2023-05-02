Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Anarchy at southern border is poisoning our cities with drugs and crime

Ingraham highlights the influx of death created from the border crisis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: Shameless not Blameless Video

 Laura Ingraham discusses the deadly consequences of President Biden’s border policies on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discussed how the crisis at the southern border is causing death and destruction in the U.S. on "The Ingraham Angle."

BORDER CRISIS: OVER 1,000 MIGRANTS RUSH BRIDGE LINKING MEXICO TO US IN EL PASO, TEXAS

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, the trail of death along the border is something that's become so commonplace and our inability to prevent the spill-over into the United States – it's so overwhelming that I worry that we've almost become numb to it. It plays out like its own twisted daily drama. We see all the stories, and it's where Hollywood depictions aren't far off from reality. 

Yuma Arizona border

Immigrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico, with the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in the background, on August 6, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona.  ((Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images))

Three of El Chapo's sons were just indicted by the feds, along with 25 others, for running a massive fentanyl smuggling operation as part of the Sinaloa cartel. So my question tonight is, who voted for any of this? Now, I don't recall our hologram candidate in 2020 campaigning on his mission to create absolute anarchy at our southern border. 

And remember, it is poisoning our cities with drugs and crime. From Baltimore, where five individuals were arrested for operating a fentanyl drug trafficking operation. To all the way up in Auburn, Maine, where a whopping $3 million worth of the same drug was intercepted after being shipped in a package from Arizona to a local restaurant. And where I am here in San Francisco, the fentanyl problem is so bad they're calling in the California National Guard.

