Mexican Cartel Violence
El Chapo's son has been captured in Sinaloa in Mexican military operation: report

Footage purportedly shows the Sinaloa cartel mobilizing to disrupt the arrest

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Ovidio Guzman, the son of El Chapo and leader of the Los Chapitos, has been arrested by Mexican authorities in Sinaloa, sources tell Fox News Digital.

The arrest took place in the town of Jesús María by elements of the Mexican National Guard, the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) and the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR). Residents of the city woke to gunfire as government forces fought with local cartel forces.

Footage circulating on social media purported to show a convoy of cartel vehicles moving to disrupt Guzman's arrest.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that there had been a military operation in Sinaloa, but declined to offer details.

13 MEXICAN POLICE OFFICERS MURDERED BY SUSPECTED CARTEL GUNMEN IN BLOODY AMBUSH

This Oct. 17, 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mexico. (CEPROPIE via AP)

"We do not know how the events are in Sinaloa, there is an operation that began at dawn and later we will inform you about it," Obrador said Thursday.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC REPORTER SHOT WHILE CONDUCTING INTERVIEW IN MEXICO

Mexico previously detained Guzman in 2019, but quickly released him to avoid a massive confrontation with cartel forces.

The 2019 incident saw Mexico's president order a retreat of his forces following an assault from the cartels. At least eight people were killed in that incident.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, being escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan in 2014. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

Guzman remains a high-level member of the Sinaloa cartel. In December 2021, the U.S. Government offered a reward of five million dollars to anyone who offered information to arrest the sons of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán: Ovidio, Iván, Jesús, Alfredo and Joaquín Guzmán, as they are considered leaders of a faction within the Sinaloa Cartel.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.