El Chapo's son has been captured in Sinaloa in Mexican military operation: report

Ovidio Guzman, the son of El Chapo and leader of the Los Chapitos, has been arrested by Mexican authorities in Sinaloa, sources tell Fox News Digital.

The arrest took place in the town of Jesús María by elements of the Mexican National Guard, the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) and the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR). Residents of the city woke to gunfire as government forces fought with local cartel forces.

Footage circulating on social media purported to show a convoy of cartel vehicles moving to disrupt Guzman's arrest.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that there had been a military operation in Sinaloa, but declined to offer details.

"We do not know how the events are in Sinaloa, there is an operation that began at dawn and later we will inform you about it," Obrador said Thursday.

Mexico previously detained Guzman in 2019, but quickly released him to avoid a massive confrontation with cartel forces.

The 2019 incident saw Mexico's president order a retreat of his forces following an assault from the cartels. At least eight people were killed in that incident.

Guzman remains a high-level member of the Sinaloa cartel. In December 2021, the U.S. Government offered a reward of five million dollars to anyone who offered information to arrest the sons of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán: Ovidio, Iván, Jesús, Alfredo and Joaquín Guzmán, as they are considered leaders of a faction within the Sinaloa Cartel.