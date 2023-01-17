LAURA INGRAHAM: In 2024 our country will have a leader who puts America first

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down what type of world the global elites at the World Economic Forum are pushing for "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, the reason the public doesn't trust the media establishment like that guy or the corporate establishment, the public health establishment, is because they've long ago ceased being honest brokers. They've become rank partisans and, of course, committed globalists. So how is it that a bunch of brave doctors were the first to expose the problems with those mRNA COVID shots? Why did the Gray Lady dismiss the Hunter Biden laptop story out of hand? Another conspiracy, they call it. Please. Now remember the elites, even our own media, they really don't like your free speech because if your views are contrary to theirs and your views are passionately expressed, it's going to be described as disinformation, misinformation, a conspiracy theory, or their favorite hate speech.

No more development. None for you, no more growth. It's back to the Stone Age. Well, beneath all their breathless blather about sustainability and global equity lies the truth about the globalists' real goals. Look, we're not experiencing a planetary emergency. They're experiencing a power emergency, meaning theirs is in jeopardy. Protecting their own perches of influence and money. Consolidating their power by any means necessary is their aim.

So your modes of transportation, your food sources, how you cook your food, your right to self-defense, your right to free speech, even your right to own property would be sacrificed for the greater good.

But just remember this Klaus and the gang's greatest hits are only popular among a small slice of left-wing fanatics and elites who fly to Davos to virtue signal on the way to the caviar and crystal ball. In two years, America is going to have a new leader who puts America first. And the Davos doofuses on notice.