Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

LAURA: If Americans want to make the media happy, they'll vote for Kamala Harris

The media is trying hard to protect Kamala, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: The media is trying hard to protect Kamala Video

Laura: The media is trying hard to protect Kamala

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the mainstream media's coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds the media’s efforts to protect Vice President Kamala Harris’ image on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Every day, Americans are suffering under bad economic policy. Every day, businesses that have survived are shutting down. Students who could have gotten a solid education, they're getting a woke propaganda instead. Couples that could have gotten married have given up. Young men are seeing that crime pays better than an honest day's work and our enemies are getting stronger.  

VIRAL PRESENTATION USING GUMBALLS TO SHOW PERILS OF MASS IMMIGRATION CONTINUES TO RESONATE, 28 YEARS LATER 

Our country is getting weaker and they're having a national dance party. For three years, our media threw the equivalent of a kind of protective blanket around Joe Biden to save him from all those realities, but eventually, those realities ended Biden's career. The media is trying even harder now to protect Harris, but facts really are stubborn things.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Now we don't need leaders who hide from the truth. We see the truth. We need leaders like Trump and Vance who aren't afraid to take tough questions because they actually have answers. So, if Americans want to make the media happy, yeah, they'll vote for Harris, but if they want to make themselves happy, they should reelect President Trump.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.