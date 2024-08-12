LAURA: If Americans want to make the media happy, they'll vote for Kamala Harris

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds the media’s efforts to protect Vice President Kamala Harris’ image on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Every day, Americans are suffering under bad economic policy. Every day, businesses that have survived are shutting down. Students who could have gotten a solid education, they're getting a woke propaganda instead. Couples that could have gotten married have given up. Young men are seeing that crime pays better than an honest day's work and our enemies are getting stronger.

Our country is getting weaker and they're having a national dance party. For three years, our media threw the equivalent of a kind of protective blanket around Joe Biden to save him from all those realities, but eventually, those realities ended Biden's career. The media is trying even harder now to protect Harris , but facts really are stubborn things.

