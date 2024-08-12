Kamala Harris declines TIME magazine interview as she continues to avoid the press

Vice President Kamala Harris' team declined an interview with TIME as it continued to deny media access, according to the magazine's glowing cover story about her rise to the top of the Democratic ticket.

Harris has gone 22 days as of Monday without holding a formal press conference or sit-down interview since emerging as the Democratic Party's nominee after President Biden announced he had dropped out of the race. Both Biden and former President Trump sat down for lengthy interviews with TIME as candidates for president.

The Monday cover story briefly noted that Harris refused to sit down for an interview for the highly favorable story: "Harris has yet to do a single substantive interview or to explain her policy shifts. (Her campaign denied a request for an interview for this story.)"

22 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS NOT HELD A PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

The TIME piece, titled "The Reintroduction of Kamala Harris" and written by Charlotte Alter, opened by comparing the atmosphere at a recent Harris rally to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift concerts and said it "resembled the early days of Barack Obama."

The magazine quoted several Democratic allies offering high praise for Harris, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said, "To consolidate the Democratic Party in a matter of hours, to do as many visible events and establish that presence without putting a foot wrong, is a feat."

"I don’t think anybody expected her to be so flawless," he added of her quick rise to power.

David Hogg, the gun control activist, was also quoted and said, "Elections come down to vibes, and Kamala has got the vibes right now."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is quoted in the article as well, saying that Harris has gone "from being a Padawan to a Jedi master."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., dismissed any concern over her historically low approval ratings as vice president.

"It’s always hard for the Vice President, because the President is the one setting the policy, taking the responsibility," he told TIME. "And historically, Vice Presidents have often taken on the work that the President doesn’t want to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris answered a handful of questions while campaigning in Michigan last week, including one about criticism of her not speaking to the press.

"I've talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month," Harris said.