Media

New York Times columnist makes ‘conservative’ case to vote Kamala Harris

David French argued a Harris victory would allow Republican's to rebuild their party

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
New York Times columnist David French revealed he was going to cast his vote for Vice President Harris in November because he wanted to "save conservatism."

French, identifying himself as pro-life and someone who supported the landmark Dobbs decision, argued that Donald Trump and the "MAGA movement" have pushed the Republican Party away from "Reaganite conservatism." 

French, an "evangelical conservative," according to his author page, wrote in his column that a Democratic victory was the only way conservatives would have a chance to fix the Republican Party. 

"If Harris wins, the West will still stand against Vladimir Putin, and conservative Americans will have a chance to build something decent from the ruins of a party that was once a force for genuine good in American life," he argued.

Kamala Harris, Trump split

Left: Vice President Kamala Harris. Right: Former President Donald Trump. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTERS UNSURE WHEN ASKED ABOUT VP'S POLICY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

He cited lying, political violence and threats of violence as reasons he would not cast his vote for the GOP candidate. 

"Let’s take an assertion that should be uncontroversial, especially to a party that often envisions itself as a home for people of faith: Lying is wrong. I’m not naïve; I know that politicians have had poor reputations for honesty since Athens. But I have never seen a human being lie with the intensity and sheer volume of Donald Trump," French wrote. 

French argued that voting Democrat would be the best way to "confront violent Russian aggression."

"For example, how many Republicans would have predicted that voting for a Democrat would be the best way to confront violent Russian aggression and that the Republican would probably yield to a Russian advance? In many ways, the most concretely conservative action I can take in this election is to vote for the candidate who will stand against Vladimir Putin. By voting for pro-life politicians down ballot, I can help prevent federal liberalization of abortion law. But if a president decides to abandon Ukraine and cripple NATO, there is little anyone can do," he said. 

He said Trump's "cruelty" was "embedding itself deeply" in conservative evangelicals. 

"The only real hope for restoring a conservatism that values integrity, demonstrates real compassion and defends our foundational constitutional principles isn’t to try to make the best of Trump, a man who values only himself," he wrote. 

He also said a Trump victory would only "validate his cruelty" and his changing of the Republican Party. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.