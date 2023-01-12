Late night hosts Kimmel, Meyers mock Biden over classified document scandal: 'Grandpa caught shoplifting'

Late night hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Joe Biden after it was reported that at least two batches of classified government documents were found in locations used by the president.

ABC late night host Kimmel floated the idea of putting Biden and former President Donald Trump in a jail cell together to be streamed live to the public around the clock.

"Maybe we put it on C-SPAN, too. Maybe if they start feeling attracted to each other we put it on Bravo, I don’t know," Kimmel said. "We put them in there until they either choke each other out or make friends."

Kimmel admitted that he did not know how many documents were recovered by Biden aides but concluded that they were not where they "were supposed to be." He also called Biden a "forgetful senior" and joked that the documents could be anywhere, including the president’s knapsack and pill organizer.

SEVERAL TOP WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS WORKED FOR BIDEN AT HIS THINK TANK WHERE CLASSIFIED DOCS DISCOVERED

"We’re one episode of ‘Storage Wars’ away from finding out who killed JFK," he added.

Meyers also poked fun at Biden’s age on his NBC show, reacting to the president’s comments that he was "surprised" that documents were recovered and wasn’t sure what kind of information they contained.

"Ah, yes, the old grandpa caught shoplifting maneuver," Meyers said before moving on to an impersonation of an absentminded elder. "What’s that, there’s something in my pocket—Charleston Chew? How could that happen?"

He then joked that Biden believes everyone knows he takes classified documents and information seriously—including the aliens at Area 51.

10 UNANSWERED QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

CBS late night host Stephen Colbert took a different comedic avenue from Kimmel and Meyers, instead defending Biden’s alleged mishandling of secret materials. During his Tuesday night show, Colbert claimed there was "no comparison" between the Biden documents and the "transparently nefarious behavior" of Trump.

"They’re not the same, OK?" he added. "It’s comparing apples to orange-man."

It was revealed Thursday that the second batch of documents was found at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, which Biden defended as being locked in his garage with his Corvette.

A source told NBC News, which first reported the development, that aides to Biden have been searching for additional documents that contain classified material in other locations that may have been used by the president.

The scandal is being compared to an August 2022 incident when FBI agents seized classified records from Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, including some marked as top secret, according to an unsealed warrant and property receipt.

Under the Presidential Records Act, all documents from a president's administration and staff must be turned over to the National Archives.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes, David Spunt, and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.