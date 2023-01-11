Biden mocked over newly discovered second batch of documents: 'Regular Johnny Appleseed' with classified info

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld hammered President Biden after a second batch of classified documents were found, asking, "What is it with the Biden's leaving important stuff everywhere?"

Fox News confirmed Wednesday that aides to Biden discovered at least one more batch of classified documents from his time as vice president. The latest discovery comes after it was revealed Monday that aides found roughly 10 classified documents in a private office at the Biden Penn Center in Washington, D.C.

"You got Hunter just leaving stripper babies and laptops all over the place. [You] got the gun - Hallie leaving a gun in the trash can. You got the laptop. You got the diary. Ashley's diary at a halfway house," Gutfeld said on "The Five" Wednesday.

"These are all really important things. Guns, diaries, laptops. Joe's a regular Johnny Appleseed with classified information."

Biden addressed the document issue at the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City Tuesday, saying he takes classified information seriously.

The 46th president also praised his lawyers, adding they did the right thing by immediately turning the documents over to the National Archives.

"They did what they should have done. They immediately called the [National Archives]… turned them over to the Archives, and I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office," he said.

"But I don't know what's in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were."

Gutfeld joked that the latest revelations over classified documents was "the worst thing to happen since the Civil War."

"It's worse than 911. It's worse than the Civil War and the Red Hot Chili Peppers combined."

Co-host Jesse Watters questioned what Biden was doing with the documents.

"I do know that if right now we have ten documents and counting at the end of this, he could have more classified documents out there than Donald Trump had at Mar a Lago. I'm keeping a little tally here," he said.

DEMOCRATS DOWNPLAY BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: ‘NO COMPARISON’ TO MAR-A-LAGO

"It's funny that he was surprised to find that they had these documents in a closet. I'm sure he's going to be surprised when he finds out the Chinese wired his family $6 million. If you read the story, it said they discovered at least one additional batch at least. So there's more coming."

Watters questioned where the second batch of documents was found, suggesting the only place he could think of was Biden's "place in Georgetown."

"You know, the place that Hunter got the key for him. And it was an office that he shared. There was a guy named Mr. Dong from China. Remember, Hunter was bringing strippers in there, [a] highly secured place where Hunter brought strippers to have sex with," he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And how secure is this UPenn Center, in the middle of Georgetown? A hop, skip and a jump from the Chinese embassy. Did they have those, like, motion sensor laser beams that acrobats and James Bond movies have to tumble over into a closet? It's next to a steakhouse, Judge Jeanine. I don't think this place is Fort Knox. And why is he all of a sudden moving? Why is he cleaning out the UPenn Biden Center?"