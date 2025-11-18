Expand / Collapse search
Media

Late-night host hits back at Trump's call for his firing, says it 'doesn't make me special'

Meyers says he takes 'no issue' with Trump's complaints

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Seth Meyers hits back at Trump's criticisms of his late-night show, calling for NBC to fire him Video

Seth Meyers hits back at Trump's criticisms of his late-night show, calling for NBC to fire him

Late-night host Seth Meyers hit back at President Donald Trump's call for his firing on Monday during "The Late Show" and said drawing the president's criticism didn't make him special.

Late-night host Seth Meyers hit back at President Donald Trump's criticism of his late-night show and his call for Meyers' firing on Monday, telling viewers, "It doesn't make me special."

"It’s not often you hear the name Seth Meyers on TV before midnight," Meyers quipped after reading the president's post. "I’m also aware that being attacked by the president this weekend doesn’t make me special in any way, shape or form. I was simply on the same s--- list as Christopher Wray, James Comey, Indiana Republicans, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"I want to clarify that I take no issue with the president voicing his displeasure with my show," Meyers said. "That is his right, and, on a lot of nights, he’s got a point."

Seth Meyers reacts to Trump

Late-night host Seth Meyers reacts to President Trump’s call for his firing during his show Nov. 18, 2025. (NBC/"Late Night with Seth Meyers" )

Trump called for Meyers' firing in a post to Truth Social over the weekend, which was reposted by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr. The president also accused Meyers of suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!" Trump's post read.

On Monday, Meyers mocked the portion of Trump's post that said, "He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage."

The comedian asked, "What’s with the passive voice, my man?"

"And did you view me exhibiting an uncontrollable rage, or did viewing me send you into an uncontrollable rage? I’m only asking, because I want to be helpful," Meyers continued.

Seth Meyers

Host Seth Meyers delivers his monologue Nov. 17, 2025, during Season 13 of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

Meyers spoke to a group of journalists during a virtual press conference about how he felt being the subject of one of Trump's social media posts, Forbes reported Tuesday.

"Encouraging is not a word I would use," he said. "Some people will say to me, 'It's a sign you're doing something right,' and that's a very nice thing to hear. I ultimately think it's better if he's focused on other stuff, although you can make an argument that when he's focused on other stuff, that's not the best outcome either."

Trump speaking on Air Force One

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The president also took aim at Meyers in early November, calling the late-night host the "least talented person."

"Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!" Trump wrote.

