Late-night host hits back at Trump's call for his firing, says it 'doesn't make me special'

Late-night host Seth Meyers hit back at President Donald Trump's criticism of his late-night show and his call for Meyers' firing on Monday, telling viewers, "It doesn't make me special."

"It’s not often you hear the name Seth Meyers on TV before midnight," Meyers quipped after reading the president's post. "I’m also aware that being attacked by the president this weekend doesn’t make me special in any way, shape or form. I was simply on the same s--- list as Christopher Wray, James Comey, Indiana Republicans, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"I want to clarify that I take no issue with the president voicing his displeasure with my show," Meyers said. "That is his right, and, on a lot of nights, he’s got a point."

Trump called for Meyers' firing in a post to Truth Social over the weekend, which was reposted by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr. The president also accused Meyers of suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!" Trump's post read.

On Monday, Meyers mocked the portion of Trump's post that said, "He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage."

The comedian asked, "What’s with the passive voice, my man?"

"And did you view me exhibiting an uncontrollable rage, or did viewing me send you into an uncontrollable rage? I’m only asking, because I want to be helpful," Meyers continued.

Meyers spoke to a group of journalists during a virtual press conference about how he felt being the subject of one of Trump's social media posts, Forbes reported Tuesday.

"Encouraging is not a word I would use," he said. "Some people will say to me, 'It's a sign you're doing something right,' and that's a very nice thing to hear. I ultimately think it's better if he's focused on other stuff, although you can make an argument that when he's focused on other stuff, that's not the best outcome either."

The president also took aim at Meyers in early November, calling the late-night host the "least talented person."

"Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!" Trump wrote.