FCC chair shares Trump post urging NBC to fire late-night host Seth Meyers, raising eyebrows

President Donald Trump tore into liberal late-night host Seth Meyers in a Truth Social post on Saturday, which was then re-shared by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr, raising some eyebrows online.

"NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his ‘show’ is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!" Trump said.

Carr reposted a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post on X with no additional commentary. Meyers took aim at Trump on numerous topics this week, including the newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails that mentioned the president.

Some progressives were miffed at Carr's resharing on X, with one Democrat from North Carolina, Joe Jones, writing, "So Trump lashes out at Seth Myers and says NBC should fire him and Trump’s chairman of the FCC who regulates NBC reposts it … because that’s how things work in North Korea."

Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party and is a strong critic of Trump, wrote on X, "Abolish the FCC. The government shouldn’t be pressuring companies with respect to late night hosts, comedians, or anyone else for monologues, commentary, or jokes—whether their words are insightful, ignorant, funny, boring, politically neutral, or politically biased."

"We’re back to the FCC censoring comedians," liberal writer Matthew Yglesias said on X.

Carr said during a podcast earlier this year that there were "avenues" the FCC could pursue against ABC and Disney after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's remarks about the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk, which Carr said was "some of the sickest conduct."

"Look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or, you know, there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead," Carr said.

Kimmel was briefly suspended by Disney in September but was later reinstated, and he said he was sorry if anyone thought he was making light of Kirk's murder. Kimmel had drawn criticism for suggesting the alleged killer was a MAGA supporter.

Trump also tore into Meyers in early November, calling him the "least talented person."

"Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!" Trump said.

The FCC and Meyers' show did not immediately return a request for comment.

Meyers, who has hosted "Late Night" since 2014, lampoons Trump nightly on his show and often takes stinging looks at his administration in his "Closer Look" segments.

Carr's overtures against Kimmel were roundly criticized by progressives, but also some conservatives such as Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Paul slammed Carr’s comments as "absolutely inappropriate" and said the FCC commissioner has "no business weighing in on this." The Kentucky senator cautioned, however, that while people have the right to make controversial comments, they do not have the right to employment.

Cruz said he disagreed with Kimmel and his remarks, but said at the time, "Let me tell you, if the government gets in the business of saying 'we don't like what you, the media, have said, we're going to ban you from the airwaves' … that will end up bad for conservatives."