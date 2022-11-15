'Last' Blue Dog Henry Cuellar reveals whether GOP pressed him to switch parties

Rep. Henry Cuellar, considered the last pro-life Democrat in the House, revealed to "America Reports" on Tuesday whether the Republican caucus pressed him to join its ranks as Speaker-hopeful Kevin McCarthy vies for the title.

Cuellar, who defeated political newcomer Cassy Garcia in a key Mexico-border district wracked by illegal immigration and drug smuggling, is seen as one of few moderate voices left in the Democratic Party now better known for its Squad than its waning Blue Dog coalition.

Cuellar responded to assertions he won re-election for a 10th term because he was able to separate himself from the louder, far-left majority of his party, which has embraced the open border and lax immigration law enforcement.

"Look, a lot of people believe in legal migration. I believe in legal migration. My father was born in Mexico. He came in the legal way, so they believe in legal migration," Cuellar said.

"They don't like what's happening down there at the border. We believe in legal migration. We don't want to see chaos. We certainly don't want to see, you know, where there's no law and order. So I've always been very strong on border security."

Cuellar confirmed the GOP made overtures to try to get him to switch to the Republican caucus — regarding which Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., later told Fox News that Cuellar has crossed the aisle more often than most in some important votes.

"Well, look, I'm a Democrat. I will always stay as a Democrat. I do put country and state before my party," he said.

"So, yes, there were some allies — [Kevin] never called himself, of course, but there were some allies. But I've told him, with all due respect, I will stay as a good, conservative Democrat that represents South Texas in a good way."

Cuellar said he believes some sentiment behind the overtures stems from McCarthy still facing math between him and the speaker's gavel, so long as one more Republican wins a handful of yet-contested House races.

In a caucus vote, McCarthy, R-Calif., faced a challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who reportedly garnered 31 votes among his Republican peers against the current minority leader's 188.

In January, the full House will vote and McCarthy must garner the 218 majority of members to be named speaker, meaning the slimmer the Republican majority, the more unified the caucus must be behind a choice.

Many conservatives have lined up behind McCarthy despite criticism over House gains combined with inability to take the Senate despite political tailwinds. McCarthy's proponents point to his prolific fundraising and constant travel around the campaign trail to stump for a wide variety of Republican candidates.

Fox News host Mark Levin criticized one anti-McCarthy conservative, Rep. Matt Gaetz, over his opposition in that regard.

"Why don’t you run for speaker and we’ll see how many votes you get?" Levin shot back at Gaetz after he pledged not to support McCarthy in either the internal caucus vote or January full-House vote.

"I am certain that there is a critical mass of people who hold my precise view," Gaetz had said in a podcast appearance that sparked Levin's critique. "And so the sooner we can sort of dispense with the notion that Kevin is going to be speaker, then we can get to the important work."

Levin said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, disclosed on his radio program that he will support McCarthy, suggesting conservatives unify behind him.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has also been seen as a Democrat in Cuellar's position whom some Republicans would want to see join their caucus.