Larry Elder warns Dems kicking VP Harris to curb could spell doom for party in 2024: You're 'stuck' with her

Kamala Harris' future ticket to 2024 might already be punched thanks to Black voters.

Whether she's on the ticket in the VP slot or on the upper end and running for president, Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder said Sunday that voters can rest assured Harris is not going anywhere, adding that the key demographic's support for the Vice President would spell doom for the Democratic Party's chances in 2024 should they decide to kick her to the curb.

"If Joe Biden can't fog up a mirror, the nominee is going to be Kamala Harris," Elder said Sunday. After alleging Harris was chosen as a consequence of the Democratic Party's "obsession" with identity politics, he honed in on her overwhelming support from Blacks.

NEW POLL REVEALS VOTERS' THOUGHTS ON KAMALA HARRIS IF BIDEN CAN'T FINISH SECOND TERM



"The Black media loves Kamala Harris," he told "Sunday Morning Futures" fill-in host Jason Chaffetz.

"Her polls are at least 70% among Blacks and I suspect even higher among Black females. And don't forget, the first primary for the Democrats is South Carolina, where 60% of the voters are Black and most of those are Black females, and they love Kamala Harris and will very much resent it if she is perceived as having been kicked to the curb for a White person like Mayor Pete or Gavin Newsom…"

"So they are stuck with Kamala Harris," he continued.

As conversations stir surrounding other top Democrats – namely California Gov. Gavin Newsom – Elder warned he would fail to possess the same appeal to Black voters as Harris would.

DEMS LOOKING TO ‘INSTALL’ KAMALA HARRIS AS PRESIDENT BY BACKING BIDEN, TULSI GABBARD, OTHER INSIDERS SAY

Concerns over Biden's advanced age are also sparking conversations about what a second term could mean for him, and whether he could last the full four years or if his time in office could be cut short.

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (I) alleged Democrats are looking to "install" Harris as president by throwing their support behind Biden.

"The DNC’s strategy to ensure the Democrat establishment remains in power is to re-elect Joe Biden, no matter how old or capable he is, and then get him to resign or step aside and install Kamala Harris as president," Gabbard said. "She will be untested and unelected, and ready to act as the Democrat Establishment’s puppet president. She will then have the advantage and power of incumbency to run in 2028."

FOX NEWS POLL: VP HARRIS APPROVAL RATING SINKS TO NEW LOW WITHIN HER OWN PARTY

On the Republican side of the aisle, however, Elder has his eye on the prize, urging supporters to put their trust in him as the most viable candidate among a star-studded lineup.

"I'm going to make America great again. Candidate two, America first."

Leading the pack are former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, two strongholds that have staked their claim as the most likely contenders to shape up against the Democratic nominee in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elder, like other GOP figures trailing behind, are eyeing the debate stage for a chance to prove a point to Republican voters and begin climbing upward in polls next month.

Among the Democrats who have already tossed their hat in the ring, however, Biden's most serious challenger is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.