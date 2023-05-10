Fox News Poll: VP Harris approval rating sinks to new low within her own party

Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling to garner good grades among key demographics, most notably Democrats.

Nearly three-quarters of Democrats (73%) approve of Harris’s job performance, and while that is a low mark among her party, it is still significantly better than the 36% approval she gets from independents and 15% from Republicans.

Her numbers have improved since the start of the year among independents (up 6 points) and Republicans (up 7 points), while Democrats have faltered (down 4 points since January).

KAMALA HARRIS HAS AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROBLEM

Approval of Harris sits near record lows among women (42% vs. 41% low) and Hispanics (48% vs. 47%).

Sixty-nine percent of Black voters approve of Harris, up from a low of 60% in January, but a far cry from the high of 82% in June 2021.

Overall, 43% of voters approve of the job she is doing, while 54% disapprove, according to the latest Fox News national survey of registered voters.

That is somewhat better than the low 39% approval she has hit twice before (July 2022 and January 2023), but down from her 50% approval in June 2021.

Harris’ personal favorability rating is net negative by 16 points; 41% of voters have a favorable view versus 57% unfavorable. That 57% is a record and includes a quarter of Democrats, two-thirds of independents, and over eight in 10 Republicans.

"Harris’ ratings are mostly a reflection of our highly partisan environment in which there appears to be a hard cap on approval ratings for national politicians somewhere in the mid-forties," said Democratic pollster Chris Anderson who conducts the Fox News Poll with Republican Daron Shaw. "Harris is in the same boat as all the other national politicians."

BIDEN SAYS VP HARRIS NEEDS MORE ‘CREDIT’, DEFLECTS QUESTION ON WHETHER HE'LL SERVCE A FULL TERM

For comparison, former Vice President Mike Pence’s favorability is also underwater by 16 points (39% favorable, 55% unfavorable). He is also at a record-high unfavorable, that includes majorities of Democrats (71%) and independents (55%), with a sizable minority of four in 10 Republicans also rating him negatively (39%).

At the time Pence took office, 50% approved of his job performance (33% disapproved and 16% couldn’t say). The Fox survey asked his approval rating twice more that year, and he slipped to 42% in May 2017 and 44% in September 2017. Approval among Republicans stayed between 80-83%.

Looking at the start of President Biden’s vice presidency in 2009, 53% approved of him (including 81% of Democrats). That hit a low of 38% in December 2009 (67% of Democrats) and inched back to 40% in September 2010 right before re-election efforts began (72% of Democrats).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By the time Biden left office as VP, he had a 49% approval rating (83% of Democrats).

Overall, Biden’s current job rating for president sits at 44% approve vs. 55% disapprove.

CLICK HERE FOR TOPLINE AND CROSS TABS

Conducted April 21-24, 2023, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,004 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.