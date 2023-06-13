New poll reveals voters' thoughts on Kamala Harris if Biden can't finish second term

Most Democrats are "very comfortable" with Vice President Kamala Harris becoming commander and chief in the event that President Joe Biden becomes incapable of serving, a recent poll shows.

A Suffolk University/USA Today poll released Tuesday shows that about 86% of Democratic Biden voters said they are either very or somewhat comfortable with Harris becoming president in place of Biden if the duo is re-elected for another four years, but Biden becomes unable to serve the full term.

The polling results indicate strong support among Democrats for the vice president, despite dismal approval ratings overall. However, 73% of Democrats approve the job she's doing as vice president, an April Fox News poll found.

"Let's be very clear. A vote for President Biden is actually a vote for President Harris. We are running against Kamala Harris," GOP presidential contender Nikki Haley told Fox News in June, amid concerns over Biden's ability to serve another four years. "Kamala Harris is going to end up being president of the United States if Joe Biden wins this election."

Harris was announced as Biden's 2024 running mate, but a May Monmouth University poll revealed her overall approval among all likely voters remains at a low 37%.

Harris reportedly is getting a $10 million campaign boost in June amid her continuously low approval rating and concerns over 80-year-old Biden's health as the two gear up for the upcoming election.

Among Democratic and independent respondents to the Suffolk poll, 37% said Biden's age makes them less likely to vote for him next cycle, while it makes no difference to 56%.

When asked who they would vote for if the Democratic primary were held today, while 58% said Biden, 21% of respondents still remain undecided. About 15% said they would choose Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to represent the party in 2024, and 6% are vying for Marianne Williamson to be on the ticket.

According to the poll, 66% of individuals believe the country is currently heading in the wrong direction.

The Suffolk University/USA Today poll was conducted from June 5-9 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.