Larry Elder calls out Squad member's private security spending: A long line of 'left-wing hypocrites'

Rep. Cori Bush criticized over $400,000 expense on 'America's Newsroom'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'The Larry Elder Show' host Larry Elder explained by he believes Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is a hypocrite over the move on 'America's Newsroom.'

Radio host Larry Elder slammed Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., as a "left-wing hypocrite" after it was revealed she spent nearly $400,000 of campaign funds on private security. Elder joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the left's hypocrisy on law enforcement as crime surges nationwide. 

CORI BUSH NEARS $400K IN CAMPAIGN CASH TO PRIVATE SECURITY WHILE REFUSING TO REIN IN CALLS TO DEFUND POLICE 

LARRY ELDER: It's hypocrisy. She's just the latest in a long string of anti-gun, left wing hypocrites. I remember back in the late eighties, there was a newspaper columnist named Carl Rowan, and he wrote scathingly about guns, said nobody should own a gun other than law enforcement. Well, a teenager goes on his property, goes swimming in his pool without authorization, and Carl Rowan shoots him. Then in California, where I am, you've got the most anti-gun legislation in the country. Dianne Feinstein applies for and gets a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Michael Moore, his bodyguard a few years ago, tried to board that airplane with an unlicensed weapon. Rosie O'Donnell has an armed bodyguard escorting her kids to and from school. So, again, this is a long line of hypocrites who are living in usually nice areas, safe areas, low-crime areas. Meanwhile, people living in the inner city, polls show, want the police manpower to remain the same, if not increased. 

