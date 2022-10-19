Lara Trump slams Igor Danchenko trial verdict: 'It's shocking that this can happen in America'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed the Igor Danchenko trial verdict Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First," saying it's "shocking" that no one is being held accountable for the Trump-Russia "hoax." Danchenko was acquitted in a case stemming from John Durham's probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

DANCHENKO TRIAL: JURY FINDS STEELE DOSSIER SOURCE NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

LARA TRUMP: For the American people to have gone through what we all went through with the Russia collusion hoax, and we have to point out the fact that it was a hoax. Everyone knows it was a hoax. It was proven to be a hoax, and you still have no one held accountable for what happened to our country. I mean this tore our country apart. We're talking about tens of millions of taxpayer dollars that went into something that these people all knew was a lie. Where is the accountability on any of this? It is shocking that this can happen in America and yet no one is held accountable.

You've seen the shaky ground that you have our Justice Department in with the American people right now, and yet here we are. This guy found not guilty. He said he lied, we all know he lied. I think that was proven at a certain point in this trial and yet found not guilty. I think it's very upsetting. And I think that when the American people find that one of our fundamental branches of government doesn't feel like it is operating in the right way, it makes people very uncomfortable and very nervous.