No one energizes the right like Hillary Clinton: Jason Nichols

The political analyst compared the right's response to Hillary to the left's response to Trump

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Bill Clinton is a liability: Jason Nichols Video

Bill Clinton is a liability: Jason Nichols

Political analyst Jason Nichols breaks down a 2024 Hillary Clinton presidential run on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Political analyst Jason Nichols warned of the dangers a Hillary Clinton 2024 presidential run poses Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

" … [N]o one energizes the right the way Hillary Clinton does," Nichols told host Tucker Carlson. "[It's] [t]he same thing with Democrats and Donald Trump. … Now they're having trouble messaging because Donald Trump isn't on the ballot. So Hillary Clinton does the same thing, gets people excited on the right, and they're going to go out and vote against her, which makes it really difficult for Democrats."

HILLARY CLINTON IS BEGGING DEMOCRATS TO CONSIDER HER AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO BIDEN: DEVINE

Nichols added that Black women — "the backbone of the Democratic Party" — "will be incensed and feel betrayed if Hillary Clinton comes back and jumps the line on [Vice President] Kamala Harris."

" … I think people will feel disgusted," he said. "I don't care how much hot sauce she uses and how often she goes on the ‘Breakfast Club.’ African-American women will feel disgusted if she jumps the line."

    Hillary Clinton.  (Photo by: Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

    Former President Donald Trump.  (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

    Vice President Kamala Harris.  (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images)

The University of Maryland senior lecturer also noted that Clinton does not fit Democrats' desired mold of "new … and younger leadership."

" … [W]hen people are talking about Joe Biden's energy levels, she's at the same age as Trump and Biden and all these people," he said.

Nichols offered words of advice to the former U.S. secretary of state.

"She's had a long career," he said. "She has a lot of accomplishments, and sometimes you have to be able to walk away and say, 'Hey, I did great things … I became secretary of state. People have to call me "Secretary Clinton." They're going to call me that for the rest of my … life' … And move on." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.