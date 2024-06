Democrats have a "huge problem" on their hands beyond Biden's shaky debate performance, according to RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump, who turned everyone's attention to the next person in line for the party.

"Kamala Harris polls just about as bad, if not worse in a lot of cases, than Joe Biden. And so they have a huge problem on their hands," she told ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice-President Harris has been placed among the favorites as a potential replacement for Biden should he step down from the party's nomination or the 25th Amendment be invoked, as some have speculated.

Trump, meanwhile, told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that bypassing Harris by "plugging in" someone else would be "literally going against" the democratic process.

"Millions of Americans came out in those primaries and voted for Joe Biden to be their nominee on the Democrat side," she elaborated.

"If they decide right here in the 11th hour to plug somebody else in, and it's not Kamala Harris, I can't think of a bigger assault to our democratic process than doing just that. But let's see what they do. Regardless if it's Joe Biden [or] Kamala Harris, Donald Trump's polls show us right now that the American people are behind him."

Trump also claimed on Sunday that the former president is doing a better job at leading the nation despite not being in office, and doubled down on criticism that Biden is mentally unfit to serve another term.

Some Democrats have voiced their own concerns in the aftermath of last Thursday's debate, with some calling for the president to step aside and allow another prominent party member to take his place. Despite those calls, the Biden campaign insists there are no plans for Biden to step down.

They have even voiced Biden's intent to participate in the next faceoff with Trump before voters head to the ballot box this November.

"Donald Trump is the only leader who was on that stage. Donald Trump is the only way we get this country back, and I believe it doesn't matter if it's Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, or, quite frankly, anyone else they put in there," Lara Trump added.

"We had four years of Donald Trump. We know how secure our borders were. We know how much more money people had in their pockets, how much cheaper it was to go buy gas, how much safer we felt on the world stage when Donald Trump was there, and people want him back in office."