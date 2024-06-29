Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

The Democrats' social media account attempts to spin Biden's debate debacle: 'Did we watch the same debate?'

Democrats and Republicans alike criticized Biden's debate performance in the comment section

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Former Obama adviser reacts to Biden debate performance: 'I don't know what happened' Video

Former Obama adviser reacts to Biden debate performance: 'I don't know what happened'

Former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf discusses President Biden's debate performance, the push for Biden to drop out of the presidential race and his loyalty to the Democratic Party.

The Democrats' social media account got roasted in the comment section after asserting President Biden won Thursday night's presidential debate.

"The winner of tonight’s debate," The Democrats declared in a X post Thursday night following the first presidential debate. The post included an image — notably not from the debate — of a grinning President Biden wearing his signature aviator sunglasses.

Voters quickly took to the comment section, sharply criticizing the social media post.

"Did you watch the same debate as I did?" one person wrote.

BIDEN DEBATE DEBACLE: 10 EYE-OPENING MEDIA RESPONSES, FROM MSNBC PANIC TO ‘THE VIEW’ CALLING FOR REPLACEMENT

President Biden, Jill Biden at CNN debate

President Biden walks off with first lady Jill Biden after the CNN Presidential Debate in Atlanta Thursday.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"Your entire party is out of touch with reality," another wrote. "When CNN calls Biden’s performance abysmal you know something is wildly wrong with Biden’s performance."

"You lose all credibility when you lie to people," another wrote.

"Funny, I am pleased you still have your sense of humor," one person wrote.

Joe Biden

President Biden looks down as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season against former President Trump in Atlanta Thursday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Others called out the account for "gaslighting" voters.

"This gaslighting won't work," one person wrote.

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

"You guys are seriously gaslighting a lot of people into turning to Trump," another wrote.

joe biden on the debate stage

President Biden stands at his podium during the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season against former President Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Following the debate, Democrats and liberal media figures were in reported "panic" after Biden's performance.

The optics led to a full-on meltdown in Democrat-friendly media, with journalists at various outlets reporting on dozens of Democratic Party officials who said the 81-year-old Biden should consider refusing his party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

BIDEN'S INNER CIRCLE SILENT AS PARTY REELS FOLLOWING ‘EMBARRASSING’ DEBATE PERFORMANCE 

Biden gave no indication he would step down at his first rally following the debate Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina, insisting he is capable of beating Trump. 

"I can do this job, because, quite frankly, the stakes are too high," Biden energetically said. "Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation." 

Joe and Jill Biden

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden deliver remarks at a campaign rally Friday in North Carolina. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Biden also addressed his stumbling performance, saying, "I don’t debate as well as I used to."

"I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done," he told a roaring crowd that chanted "Four more years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Biden has about four more months and a second debate — to be hosted by ABC News Sept. 10 — to make his case against Trump before Americans head to the polls in November.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Biden's campaign for comment.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics