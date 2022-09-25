Lara Trump calls President Biden 'the anchor around the neck' of the Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lara Trump called President Biden an anchor around the Democratic Party's neck during "The Big Sunday Show."

Trump and the other co-hosts discussed Biden's impact on the upcoming midterm elections amid his low approval numbers. Trump said Biden is weighing down the Democratic Party in competitive races around the country, and hence, Democrat candidates are distancing themselves from him.

"President Biden says he hasn't decided if he'll run for re-election in 2024. Voters say they don't want him," Trump said. "In a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, more than half of Americans want someone else to be the presidential nominee."

She continued, "Democratic candidates are getting the message: they're distancing themselves from the president and even attacking him."

JEN PSAKI SAYS DEMOCRATS KNOW ‘THEY WILL LOSE’ IF MIDTERMS ARE A REFERENDUM ON PRESIDENT BIDEN

The show then played a clip of Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke criticizing Biden for not caring enough about the state.

"Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in the Rio Grande Valley or really anywhere in Texas, for that matter, once we got down in the homestretch of the general election," O'Rourke told a crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday. "You got to be locking eyeballs with the people that you want to fight for and serve and whose votes that you want to win."

Trump also highlighted comments from former White House press secretary Jenn Psaki, who said Sunday that if the election is a referendum on her former boss, Democrats will lose.

"I mean guys, they know that Joe Biden is basically the anchor around the neck of the Democrat Party," Trump said.

She added that she does not think the American people truly believe Biden will run for re-election in 2024.

CRIME TRUMPS ABORTION IN VOTER CONCERNS, GIVING GOP LARGEST LEAD ON ISSUE IN MORE THAN 30 YEARS: POLL

Alicia Acuna, Fox News senior correspondent, noted that O'Rourke turning on Biden is a sign of the times since Biden's popularity is declining and Democrats are abandoning him.

"Remember that day when it became evident that it was going to be Joe Biden and all of the candidates one by one just started dropping and throwing in their support. Man, how things have changed," Acuna said. "We're also seeing so many of the candidates out there right now in these swing states who are also really struggling when they're asked, ‘do you want the president to come out and campaign for you?'"

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

A Fox News poll shows inflation as the number one concern for voters going into the midterm elections.

The Fox News national survey shows 78% of voters say inflation caused them financial hardship, up three points since July and up 11 since December. Some 34% describe it as "a serious hardship," up from earlier this summer (30% in July).

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.