Lara Trump on Biden's visit to NYC: Polls are cratering and the White House is panicking

Lara Trump joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss Joe Biden's upcoming visit to New York City after two young NYPD officers were killed. She emphasized how Biden and VP Kamala Harris are partially to blame as they campaigned alongside defund-the-police liberals.

NEW YORKERS SCARED TO WALK THE STREETS, EXPECT ‘ABSOLUTELY NOTHING’ FROM BIDEN'S VISIT WITH THE MAYOR

LARA TRUMP: Well, I think we all know this is basically a photo op for Joe Biden, and the reality is he is cratering in polling. We know that on every level, America feels worse under Joe Biden, and so I bet there is a bit of a panic going on at the White House. And they're saying, How can we salvage anything? What do we do now? We know we'll send him to New York City now that there are two more cops that have been slain and murdered because of the high crime rates all across America under his watch. The reality is, don't forget Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaigned on ‘defund the police.’ They are at fault for part of this sentiment all across the country against police officers. And if Joe Biden actually wanted to do something from a federal level, how about checking out our southern border, Joe Biden? How about the fact that gang members are pouring in over our southern border? Illegal and lethal drugs are pouring in over our southern border, contributing to the crime situation. Guns are probably pouring in over our southern border as well, so we could start there at fixing that problem. But that is being totally ignored. So we all know what's going to happen. He's going to come in. It's going to be a photo-op. They're going to try and salvage something from him. And sadly, nothing is likely to change.

