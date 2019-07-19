Lara Trump on AOC's 'squad': Their 'extreme ideas' do not represent American women as a whole

Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Lara Trump told “Fox and Friends” Friday that she believes the so-called progressive "squad" does not represent the majority of American women.

Discussing her new “Women for Trump” coalition, which hosted its first event this week with over 1,000 in attendance in Pennsylvania, Trump's daughter-in-law claimed the president has overwhelming support from women, because women “want a fighter.”

"I always hear 'what are the women’s issues?' Women’s issues are American issues. We want a better economy; we want more jobs. Out of the 6 million new jobs created during the current administration, 56 percent have gone to women," she said.

OMAR VOWS TO CONTINUE BEING TRUMP'S 'NIGHTMARE' AS HUNDREDS GREET HER IN MINNESOTA

When asked specifically about the president’s recent feud with the all-female "squad," Trump claimed women are proud that he is fighting back.

"These particular four ladies do not represent women as a whole in this country. They have very extreme ideas they constantly dump on our country, call it garbage, are fighting against the people that are trying to protect us at our southern border, and I think women are proud of the fact that the president has stood up to that," said Trump.

TRUMP DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM 'SEND HER BACK' CHANT: 'I DISAGREE WITH IT'

Recent polls have shown that Trump faces an uphill battle with female voters in 2020. A recent NBC-Wall Street Journal poll found 59 percent of suburban women disapprove of the president.

Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., have been feuding with President Trump, after he called for them to “go back” to where they came from and "come back and show us how it's done," rather than criticize his administration.

The congresswomen pushed back, hosting a press conference earlier this week calling for the president’s impeachment.

"This is a president who has said 'grab women by the pu--y,'" Omar said, as her colleagues stood behind her stone-faced.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a president who has called black athletes 'sons of bit--es.' This is a president who has called people who come from black and brown countries 'sh--holes.’... To distract from that, he's launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color."

Trump continued his feud with Omar in tweets Friday morning, denouncing the media for becoming "crazed" over his supporters chanting "send her back" at a North Carolina rally Wednesday night after he criticized the Somali-born congresswoman.