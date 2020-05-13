GOP Sen. Alexander pushes back on Rand Paul's criticism of Fauci: He's not claiming to be 'omniscient'

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander said Wednesday that Sen. Rand Paul's criticism of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci was unfounded.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Sandra Smith and Ed Henry, Alexander defended Fauci's reports on coronavirus, stating that he was never claiming to be "omniscient" in his actions.

The Kentucky Republican senator clashed with Fauci on Tuesday during a Senate Health Committee hearing where he told the key White House COVID-19 Task Force member he is not the "end all" when it comes to the pandemic.

Paul was pressing him for information about immunity for those who have beaten the disease and the possibility of schools reopening.

“The history of this will be wrong prediction after wrong prediction after wrong prediction,” Paul said. “And as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don't think you're the end all.”

Paul is the only U.S. senator to have had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Fauci balked at Paul calling him the “end all” and said his recommendations do not extend beyond the realm of science and public health.

"I'm a scientist, a physician and a public health official. I give advice, according to the best scientific evidence," he retorted.

Alexander, however, said Fauci has been "very careful" in his public statements and has maintained how much we still don't know about coronavirus.

"Now, Dr. Fauci isn't holding himself up as an omniscient person. He’s saying what he thinks as a person who's been in charge of infectious diseases since 1984, since Ronald Reagan's day," Alexander explained. "And, then it's up to the president and the governors and the mayors to take that advice and make decisions.

"So, I wouldn't characterize him as trying to be omniscient. I don't think he tries to do that at all. He gives good advice and then you can take the advice or leave it," Alexander concluded.