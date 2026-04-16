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Boston to give LGBTQ+ migrants vouchers for yoga, meditation, ‘creative healing’

'Belonging Matters' program prioritizes low-income, trans and isolated LGBTQ+ migrants and asylum seekers

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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The city of Boston is offering LGBTQ+ migrants vouchers for yoga, massages and meditation by partnering with a nonprofit organization.

"The City of Boston is partnering with a nonprofit to hand out $250 to $500 to LGBTQ+ migrants for yoga, meditation, massages, hair salon visits, acupuncture, and gym memberships," Mass Daily News reported Wednesday. 

"The program, called ‘Belonging Matters,’ is a collaboration between OUTnewcomers and the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement — a city agency under Mayor Michelle Wu. Priority goes to ‘low-income, isolated queer and trans migrants, asylum seekers and refugees,’" the report added. 

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A post on Instagram from OUTnewcomers, which identifies itself as a non-governantal organization (NGO) which is advocating for LGBTQ+ migrants in Boston, advertised the offering as "Wellness Support for LGBTQ+ Migrants in Boston."

The post continued, "Get $250-$500 for Your Well-Being" for yoga and meditation, creative healing, peer support, and gym membership.

The post added, "Priority for Low-Income, Trans & Isolated LGBTQ+ Migrants in Boston. All funds must be used within the City of Boston. APPLY NOW!" 

In a subsequent post, however, OUTnewcomers criticized the coverage of the program by Mass Daily News and others, saying "OUTnewcomers strongly condemns the recent coverage published by Mass Daily News and Daily Mail UK, which contains serious inaccuracies and harmful misrepresentations about our work. These outlets did not follow ethical reporting standards. Instead, they amplified a clickbait narrative that fuels hostility toward LGBTQ+ migrants and those who serve them."

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The post continued, "Our City of Boston-funded program is modest and need-based. It provides small vouchers of $50 or less to eligible LGBTQ+ migrants living in Boston to access limited wellness supports such as haircuts, acupuncture, or massage. The program is also intended to support local Boston businesses that welcome LGBTQ+ and migrant clients and workers."

It added, "This hate-driven disinformation directly endangers Sal Khan, founder of OUTnewcomers, threatens the future of our organization, and puts vulnerable community members at greater risk."

OUTnewcomers announced a temporary pause to the Belonging Matters program on Thursday due to threats to Khan and participants in the program.

"This decision comes after the organization and its founder, Sal Khan, received multiple death threats and threats of being reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the project’s public launch. These threats have created serious concerns for the safety and well-being of both leadership and the vulnerable community members the program serves," the announcement said.

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In the early morning, a migrant mother folds up a blanket next to three children who slept on the terminal floor overnight with their belongings scattered about. Migrants are being sheltered at Logan Airport's Terminal E overnight, Boston, Mass., Jan. 26. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe)

Boston’s GBH News reported that the city is facing a $48.4 million budget deficit, due to "costs from record snowfall, healthcare and the perennial problem of public safety overtime."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and OUTnewcomers for comment. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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