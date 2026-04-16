Left-wing host blasts AOC as 'weak,' says she only engages critics who are 100% friendly

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Ana Kasparian said in a Friday episode of "The Young Turks" that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) showed "a devastating level of weakness" in past votes related to Israel, following a public exchange between the two on social media.

"I’m sick of AOC being incredibly weak on things that she shouldn’t be weak on," Kasparian said. "Especially at a time when overwhelmingly Democratic voters are against what Israel is doing."

Kasparian’s remarks came during a segment in which she walked through a recent interaction with Ocasio-Cortez on X, after responding critically to the congresswoman’s post about a disrupted plot targeting Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani.

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Kasparian said her response to Ocasio-Cortez was intentionally sharp and rooted in frustration over what she described as inconsistency on foreign policy votes.

"You should vote to send Israel more money for weapons," Kasparian said, describing her reply as sarcastic. "Obviously I’m being sarcastic there."

The segment then shifted to Ocasio-Cortez’s past voting record, which Kasparian argued reflects a pattern of backing away from stronger opposition under pressure.

"No one can force you to change your vote," Kasparian said. "You changed your vote because you got a little bit of pressure and you didn’t like the pressure."

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Kasparian also pointed to a more recent vote in which Ocasio-Cortez opposed an amendment to cut military aid to Israel, arguing that even defensive funding should not be supported.

"She voted against an amendment to cut military aid to Israel," Kasparian said. "I don’t care. Money is fungible."

Kasparian framed her criticism around what she described as a failure to follow through on the progressive expectations that helped elect Ocasio-Cortez.

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"The whole reason why she was elected in the first place was to transform the Democratic Party," Kasparian said. "That is the opposite of what you got elected to do."

She contrasted Ocasio-Cortez’s public messaging with her voting decisions in Congress.

"I love your fiery speeches. They’re great. They don’t do anything though," Kasparian said.

"When push comes to shove and you have an opportunity to show us that you’re going to do something with your vote, in the very least, you cave."

Kasparian concluded by reiterating that her criticism is rooted in disappointment rather than opposition, while maintaining that Ocasio-Cortez’s voting record speaks for itself.

"That was a big red flag," she said. "A devastating sign of weakness."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for comment but did not immediately hear back.