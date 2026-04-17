Democratic lawmaker rages against Trump over war, yells 'f--- his a--!'

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Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., unloaded on President Donald Trump when asked about the war in Iran, saying "f--- his a--."

Kamlager-Dove spoke to Pablo Manríquez — also known as PabloReports on X — of MeidasTouch, about whether she was concerned about the war's impact on the national debt.

"Stevie Wonder can even see how much this war is costing us," Kamlager-Dove said. "So, gas prices are going up. It’s almost $10 in California. And fertilizer’s going up. I mean, you name it, prices have gone up. And this dude, Dr. Jesus, OK, is wanting to spend $2 billion of your money every single day rather than help you get healthcare."

She then added, "F--- his a--!"

HOUSE DEM REVEALS WHY HIS PARTY SHOULD CHALLENGE TRUMP ON IRAN AS GAS PRICES SOAR $1 PER GALLON

Late-night host Stephen Colbert showed the clip of Kamlager-Dove during his show on Thursday, and it was met with loud applause.

The liberal lawmaker doubled down on the comments on social media, in response to a post that said she had said "f--- him."

She wrote, "Correction: I said 'f--- his a--!"

Some House Democrats have launched an impeachment effort against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and have called for invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump over the war.

CALIFORNIA CONGRESSWOMAN SURPRISES CNN ANCHOR WITH TAKE ABOUT LA FIRES: 'LOT OF CONSPIRACIES OUT THERE'

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, Trump announced on Thursday, saying the deal was reached following conversations he had with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel initially said the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran did not apply to Lebanon, and Israeli forces had continued striking Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists.

The U.S. military has continued to enforce a blockade on Iranian ports. U.S. Central Command said Thursday that after the first 72 hours of the blockade, 14 ships turned around to comply with it at the direction of American forces.

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