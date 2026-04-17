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Democratic lawmaker rages against Trump over war, yells 'f--- his a--!'

Rep Sydney Kamlager-Dove said Trump is 'wanting to spend $2 billion of your money every single day' on the conflict

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Democratic congresswoman denounces Trump over Iran war with profane attack Video

Democratic congresswoman denounces Trump over Iran war with profane attack

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., unloaded on President Donald Trump when asked about the war in Iran, saying "f--- his a--."

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Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., unloaded on President Donald Trump when asked about the war in Iran, saying "f--- his a--."

Kamlager-Dove spoke to Pablo Manríquez — also known as PabloReports on X — of MeidasTouch, about whether she was concerned about the war's impact on the national debt.

"Stevie Wonder can even see how much this war is costing us," Kamlager-Dove said. "So, gas prices are going up. It’s almost $10 in California. And fertilizer’s going up. I mean, you name it, prices have gone up. And this dude, Dr. Jesus, OK, is wanting to spend $2 billion of your money every single day rather than help you get healthcare."

She then added, "F--- his a--!"

HOUSE DEM REVEALS WHY HIS PARTY SHOULD CHALLENGE TRUMP ON IRAN AS GAS PRICES SOAR $1 PER GALLON

U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove questioning Special Counsel Jack Smith during a House Judiciary Committee hearing

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2026. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Late-night host Stephen Colbert showed the clip of Kamlager-Dove during his show on Thursday, and it was met with loud applause.

The liberal lawmaker doubled down on the comments on social media, in response to a post that said she had said "f--- him."

She wrote, "Correction: I said 'f--- his a--!"

Some House Democrats have launched an impeachment effort against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and have called for invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump over the war.

CALIFORNIA CONGRESSWOMAN SURPRISES CNN ANCHOR WITH TAKE ABOUT LA FIRES: 'LOT OF CONSPIRACIES OUT THERE'

US destroyer sailing in Middle East

U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that "U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are among the assets executing a blockade mission impacting Iranian ports." (CENTCOM)

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, Trump announced on Thursday, saying the deal was reached following conversations he had with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel initially said the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran did not apply to Lebanon, and Israeli forces had continued striking Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists.

The U.S. military has continued to enforce a blockade on Iranian ports. U.S. Central Command said Thursday that after the first 72 hours of the blockade, 14 ships turned around to comply with it at the direction of American forces.

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Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove speaking in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., delivers remarks during House debate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 12, 2025.  (Pool)

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The U.S. is currently in a ceasefire with Iran during Operation Epic Fury, which was launched on Feb. 28. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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