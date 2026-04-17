Committee to Protect Journalists demands Kuwait release American reporter Ahmed Shihab-Eldin

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The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is calling for the immediate release of Kuwaiti-American journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who is currently being detained in Kuwait under new security and misinformation laws.

The CPJ believes that Shihab-Eldin was arrested on March 3 and the journalist, who is typically an avid user of social media, has not posted anything online or been seen in public in Kuwait where he was visiting relatives, since March 2. Friends and family went public about the case this week with the hope awareness would help secure his release.

The specific charges that Shihab-Eldin faces have not been revealed, but the CPJ understands he faced charges related to "spreading false information, harming national security, and misusing his mobile phone" – which the nonprofit designed to promote press freedoms called "vague and overly broad accusations that are routinely used to silence independent journalists."

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"We call on Kuwait to release Ahmed Shihab-Eldin and drop all charges against him," CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah said in a statement.

"Journalism is not a crime," Qudah continued. "And Shihab-Eldin’s case reflects a broader pattern of using national security laws to stifle scrutiny and control the narrative."

The CPJ has emphasized that Shihab-Eldin’s plight comes as Middle Eastern countries have cracked down on press freedoms since the beginning of the Iran war.

On March 2, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior posted a chilling message warning against photographs or information related to missiles or relevant locations. Khalid Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Gulf Centre for Human Rights, told CPJ that dozens have been arrested since the war began in cases related to freedom of expression.

Kuwait has since issued a decree stipulating up to 10 years in jail for anyone who undermines "the prestige of the military or deliberately work toward eroding public trust in them," according to the Kuwait Times.

Shihab-Eldin, who is known for work at The New York Times, HuffPost, BBC, Al Jazeera, Vice News and other outlets, posted video of a U.S. fighter jet crash near a U.S. base in Kuwait shortly before he was detained.

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CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that Shihab-Eldin didn’t offer any commentary, and she believes the video he posted shouldn’t have resulted in detention.

"What this speaks to is these kind of draconian security restrictions that we have seen here in the Gulf since this war began," Ward said.

While it’s highly suspected, it’s unclear if posting the jet crash footage was the specific reason for Shihab-Eldin’s detention. Many have pointed out that the video was already public domain and had been shared by CNN.

Journalist Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani, who considers Shihab-Eldin a longtime friend, believes it’s critical that Shihab-Eldin is set free.

"I worked with Ahmed at HuffPost Live and was immediately struck by his thoughtful and compassionate reporting, particularly to amplify underserved communities and people. His detention in Kuwait is an alarming reminder of how vulnerable journalists are in this current moment," Modarressy-Tehrani told Fox News Digital.

"Journalism is not a crime," she continued. "Ahmed should be released immediately."

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Luke Wahl, another one of Shihab-Eldin’s former colleagues, echoed those thoughts.

"Ahmed is loved by so many, because his kindness and decency shines through. He has committed no crime, and every American should be calling for his immediate release," Wahl told Fox News Digital.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the Trump Administration "has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans" and they are aware of reports of Shihab-Eldin’s detention in Kuwait.

"Whenever an American is detained abroad, the Department works to provide consular assistance in accordance with our authorities under U.S. and international law," the State Department spokesperson added.

The State Department declined further comment, citing privacy and other considerations.

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The CPJ is monitoring press freedom violations related to the U.S. war with Iran, and its spillover across the Middle East, including Kuwait. The group has documented the killing of nine journalists, along with seven others who have been injured and 16 others who have been targeted, threatened or harassed.

The CPJ is asking Americans to keep Shihab-Eldin’s situation visible by signing a petition and posting about his detention with the hashtags #freeahmed and #freeahmedeldin and #journalismisnotacrime.

Many others have taken to social media to call for Shihab-Eldin’s release.