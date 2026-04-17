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Jen Psaki shuts down 25th amendment talk about Trump, declares it's 'not going to happen'

More than 50 Democratic lawmakers have called for Trump's removal, in addition to some GOP critics

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Jen Psaki shuts down 25th amendment talk on Stephen A Smith's show, says its not going to happen Video

Jen Psaki shuts down 25th amendment talk on Stephen A Smith's show, says its not going to happen

MS NOW host Jen Psaki tamped down 25th Amendment talk during an interview with Stephen A. Smith on Thursday, telling the radio host it wasn't going to happen.

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MS NOW host Jen Psaki tamped down talk about using the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump on Thursday during an interview with Stephen A. Smith, questioning why Democrats were so focused on it when it was "never going to happen."

Smith asked Psaki during his show, "Straight Shooter," about the left being so "fervently against the other side" that it comes across as "vitriolic."

"I think there are times, I think a lot of people on — and I can't speak for everybody on the left, I don't agree with everything everybody says on the left either — you know, sometimes it's like not constructive," Psaki said. "I mean, you've talked about the 25th Amendment. I have no issue with people saying they're for invoking the 25th Amendment, but it's not going to happen. So, it's like why are we spending so much time, you know?"

Smith has also shut down talk of using the 25th Amendment against Trump.

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Jen Psaki seated on Meet the Press set in Washington D.C.

MS NOW host Jen Psaki, appears on Meet the Press in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2025. (Shannon Finney/NBC)

Calls for the 25th Amendment have come from several Democratic lawmakers, in addition to other Trump critics such as former GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Psaki said that some Democrats, specifically progressives, feel like their whole identity is being challenged by Trump's administration, but said the party also needs to be able to reach more people in order to win elections.

"What is also true is that in order to win, you have to invite more people to the party," she said. "So, if you want to win, you have to accept sometimes that there may be people who are part of your party or you're going to welcome into the event or the conversation who you don't agree with on 100% of issues. And I think sometimes there can be a little litmus-testy feeling about like who's allowed to be a Democrat or who can consider themselves progressive."

STEPHEN A SMITH SAYS SOME HAVE ‘A LOT OF DAMN NERVE’ FOR HAMMERING TRUMP ON IRAN AFTER FRETTING ABOUT COUNTRY

Stephen A Smith tells Trump critics to 'stop it' over 25th Amendment push Video

Psaki added that the Democratic instinct to "scream" about everything Trump does was not helpful.

"And part of that goes hand-in-hand with like you have to scream at the top of your lungs about everything that comes out of the Trump administration," she said. "And I'm outraged by a lot of it. But I don't think screaming about every single thing is the most constructive thing."

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MSNBC host Jen Psaki speaking during an interview with Seth Meyers

MSNBC host Jen Psaki during an interview with late-night host Seth Meyers on July 11, 2024. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

More than 50 Democratic lawmakers have called on Trump’s Cabinet to effectively depose him using the 25th Amendment, arguing that the president is unfit to serve over his comments and actions regarding Iran. Their demands were sparked by his social media declaration that a "whole civilization will die" unless the Iranian government agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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"I certainly think the president should be removed," Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said. "I mean, he's unfit for office. I think the 25th Amendment, and if not, then impeachment."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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