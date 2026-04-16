Maine Democrat Graham Platner apologizes for using 'R-word' in interview on tattoo scandal

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Progressive U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner apologized on Wednesday for using the R-word during a recent interview regarding his tattoo controversy.

Speaking with the Maine Monitor last week, Platner described his reaction to learning he had been accused of having a Nazi tattoo after it was revealed he had a skull-and-crossbones tattoo resembling the Totenkopf used by Hitler’s SS paramilitary forces.

"I was like, ‘Well, that’s the f---ing most r------- s--- I’ve ever heard in my life,’" Platner said. "‘No, I don’t have a White supremacist tattoo,’ and I never thought about it again. And then it came up later on, and I was like, ‘God f---ing damn it.’"

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Platner faced backlash from disability advocacy organizations that condemned the Maine Democrat for using language that "diminishes dignity."

"For decades, people with disabilities and their allies have fought to eliminate the use of the R-word — an ableist term rooted in discrimination and exclusion," Kim Moody, CEO of Disability Rights Maine, said in a statement. "This language is not harmless; it reinforces stigma, diminishes dignity, and undermines the value and contributions of disabled individuals in our communities."

In an interview with WMTV 8 ABC, Platner apologized for his comments and said that he was "endeavoring to improve" his language.

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"I am sorry. I'm sorry that I said it. I am endeavoring to improve every single day. I am not a perfect person, and I continue to try to be better," Platner said. "I will say that my politics is one of inclusivity and one of showing up for everybody, and I will continue every day to represent that in our policies and in our campaign."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Platner campaign and Disability Rights Maine for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Platner's apology followed a series of controversies surrounding the candidate since he launched his campaign in the fall.

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Along with the controversy surrounding his tattoo, Platner faced backlash for old Reddit posts where he made several inflammatory and offensive comments. In his posts, he referred to himself as a communist, praised Hamas' military tactics and suggested people concerned about rape should not "get so f---ed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to."

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Platner has apologized for his comments and cited his combat deployments and struggles in the aftermath of his service for influencing him at the time.