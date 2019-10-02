Tomi Lahren: Impeachment inquiry 'another witch hunt' but Trump is 'handing them the pitchfork'

"Do I think this latest impeachment inquiry is another witch hunt? Of course. But Mr. President, you’re handing them the pitchfork! Stop!" said Tomi Lahren Wednesday in a new episode of Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts."

"Before this latest nonsense, the 2020 election was a slam-dunk for President Trump. I mean, have you seen the economy, the unemployment rates, the business confidence, the improvements at our southern border — oh, and the Democratic candidates? This next election should’ve been like taking candy from a bunch of socialist-wannabe babies!"

"Now don’t get me wrong," she continued. "I don’t think Trump will be impeached. I don’t think he will lose the election. I just wonder why he would go ahead and make it harder for himself and why we would take ANY Democratic bait at this point?" continued Lahren.

On Wednesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was joined by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at her weekly news conference to discuss their impeachment inquiry push.

“We are proceeding deliberately but at the same time we feel a real sense of urgency,” Schiff said.

As the news conference was taking place, President Trump tweeted, "All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the Stock Market, and your 401K’s, down. But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do. They are willing to hurt the Country, with only the 2020 Election in mind!"

Lahren seemed to agree with the president in her remarks – which were recorded before the president's tweet – but said the Democrats' apparent willingness to use impeachment as a political weapon is precisely the issue that the president should keep in mind.

"President Trump knows anything and everything he does will be analyzed and reanalyzed and magnified and blown up and exacerbated and exaggerated and used against him whether it’s fair, legal, false, or whatever! Why give the Democrats any ammunition, whatsoever? I don’t get it. The whole Biden family corruption mess should be investigated but for the love of God Mr. President, you didn’t have to get your hands, or even your pinky, dirty in this, at all!" she said.

Lahren was referring to the president's controversial phone call with the president of Ukraine, during which Trump encouraged his Ukranian counterpart to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's role in firing a Ukranian prosecutor, who was looking into a Ukranian company that employed Biden's son.

