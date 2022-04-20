Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC transit worker backed by Kyrie Irving slams vaccine mandates, says people were 'coerced'

MTA conductor and activist accuses NYC leadership of being 'tyrannical'

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
NYC transit worker fights against 'tyrannical' vaccine mandate: So many people were 'coerced' Video

NYC transit worker fights against 'tyrannical' vaccine mandate: So many people were 'coerced'

MTA conductor Tramell Thompson joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the push against the policy as Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving throws his support behind the cause.

A New York City transit worker is fighting back against vaccine mandates, arguing the decision to get the jab or wear a mask should be a "personal choice."

NYC WORKERS FACE TERMINATION FOR NOT FOLLOWING COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) conductor Tramell Thompson argued many New Yorkers were "coerced" into getting the vaccine on "Fox & Friends" in order to put food on the table. 

"Everyone is focused on the people who didn't take the shot," Thompson told co-host Pete Hegseth. "Nobody's really talking up for the people who were coerced to get the shot, to pay their bills, to take care of their family, to make sure they don't lose their home."

NYC vaccine mandate: Firefighters ‘fear’ being placed on unpaid leave Video

"We will never find out the true number of the people who were really coerced to get something that they really didn't want to get," he continued. 

Thompson, who received support from Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over his fight against the city's COVID-related mandates, blasted the Big Apple's leadership as "tyrannical."

"They [are] tyrannical themselves and just preparing for the fight with them and bringing it out to the community to help other agencies fight against these tyrannical mandates... it was just... the perfect type of fight for me to take up," said Thompson, a prominent labor activist who founded Progressive Action.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) scores against Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson (13) in the first quarter of Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) scores against Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson (13) in the first quarter of Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

As New York City continues to grapple with a shortage of subway workers, certain MTA personnel are required to get the vaccine or comply with regular testing. 

"My job currently has me written up for discipline because they don't like any of the freedom-fighting work that I'm doing inside or outside of the MTA, and they consistently try to silence people like me through discipline," Thompson said. 

"I'm here for a purpose. These are God's plans, not mine, and I will continue to fight for what I feel is right."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.