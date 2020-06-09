KT McFarland: 'If justice is served, General Flynn will be a free man'

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday that “if justice is served,” then former national security adviser Michael Flynn “will be a free man.”

McFarland made the comments one day after Attorney General William Barr told Fox News’ Bret Baier in an exclusive interview that there was no evidence in the case against Flynn.

“They [FBI] seem to have ignored all the exculpatory evidence that was building up and continued pell-mell to push it forward,” Barr said.

“It’s very hard to understand why they continue to push and even make public in testimony that they had an investigation going when it was becoming painfully obvious or should have been obvious to anyone that there was nothing there,” he continued.

On Tuesday, McFarland echoed Barr’s sentiment.

“If justice is served, Gen. Flynn will be a free man and this will be behind him and he can get on with his life because we now understand that from the get-go, from the very beginning there was nothing there, there was no collusion, it was a set up from the beginning to get Gen. Flynn,” she said.

“They [FBI] did the same tactics with me, but the ultimate goal was for them to get President Trump,” she continued.

Oral arguments are set to take place this week, when U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan will have to explain why he has not signed off on the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss its case against Flynn.

FLYNN ATTORNEY POWELL LEFT STUNNED BY CASE JUDGE'S RARE ORDER: 'I AM MYSTIFIED BY THE ENTIRE THING'

The DOJ’s motion to dismiss came after unsealed documents revealed FBI notes pertaining to their interview of Flynn in January 2017 conducted as part of the Russia investigation. Those notes showed that there had been discussion over whether the goal of the interview was to find out the truth or to get Flynn to lie so he could be prosecuted or fired.

“This is like the longest-running soap opera of our time,” McFarland said on Tuesday.

She acknowledged that she is not a lawyer, but said “to me, Gen. Flynn sacrificed himself,” adding that “he pled guilty to a crime he knew he didn’t commit, but he did it to save his son.”

“I think a confession like that, whether it’s under torture or extortion, is that a really valid confession? I leave that up to the court,” she continued.

Host Ed Henry pointed out that Flynn was “worried his son would be drawn into” special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.