Kristin Smart case: Nancy Grace explores new details as court docs released

Fox Nation host investigates 1996 cold case murder

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Court documents revealed that Kristin Smart’s murder suspect acted aggressively toward women on night she went missing in 1996; Fox Nation host Nancy Grace investigates the cold case.

Newly unsealed court documents on the Kristin Smart murder case have revealed further information on the investigation. 

More than two dozen women have accused 44-year-old Paul Flores of sexual misconduct, according to the files that lay out the prosecution's case against the man accused of murdering the missing college student 25 years ago.

Flores was the last person seen with Smart while they walked home from a party on May 25, 1996, at California Polytechnic State University, where they were both freshmen.

KRISTIN SMART MURDER SUSPECT ACTED AGGRESSIVELY TOWARD WOMEN ON NIGHT SHE WENT MISSING IN 1996: COURT DOCS

"Let's be clear, they weren't just walking home from a party," Fox Nation host Nancy Grace told "America’s Newsroom" Thursday. "Let's start at the party where Paul Flores, the prime suspect, in this case, was all over Kristin Smart."

Grace continued to explain that multiple people told Flores to leave the college student alone, but he failed to listen. 

"They left the party and she was so out of it. After just one or two drinks, she laid down on a lawn. She was obviously drugged," Grace mentioned. "He was the last one seen holding her up, insisting he would take her home to his or her dorm."

The case went cold for more than two decades, but investigators searched Flores' home last year and arrested him in April. He pleaded not guilty.

FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996. A new search warrant was served Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Los Angeles home of a man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart, authorities said. The warrant served at the home of Paul Flores was seeking "specific items of evidence," the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. It did not elaborate. Flores' home was among four locations in California and Washington state where search warrants were previously served in February. (FBI via AP, File)

Now, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle announced in the recently unsealed documents that 29 women have testified to some form of sexual misconduct by Flores, ranging from stalking to sexual assault. 

"Another thing found in this most recent search was a homemade C.D. [Flores] made of himself having sex with women going in and out of consciousness and a Google search for ‘real drunken girls drugged and raped while passed out,’" Grace told co-host, Sandra Smith. 

KRISTIN SMART CASE: JUDGE DENIES ADDITION OF RAPE CHARGES

Smart's body was never found, but Flores was arrested in April after investigators at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department said they found "biological evidence" that Smart was once buried on the property of Flores’ father, Ruben Flores. The elder Flores pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the murder.

Paul Flores, on the left, was charged with murder. Ruben Flores, on the right, was charged with accessory after the fact. 

The Fox Nation host added that the district attorney wrote in the case documents that blood was discovered under Ruben Flores' deck in an area where soil had been recently disturbed, "in the shape of a coffin."

FILE - This Tuesday, April 13, 2021, file photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Paul Flores who was taken into custody in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles for the murder of Kristin Smart. Flores, the longtime suspect in the 25-year-old disappearance of the California college student, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and his father was booked in jail as an accessory to the crime. Paul Flores, now 44, was the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996, at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where they were both freshmen. Prosecutors said he killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room after he had agreed to walk her home from a party, where she had gotten intoxicated. Her body has never been found. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Flores' attorney, Robert Sanger, declined to comment for this story, citing the pending litigation. He said in court papers that the newly proposed rape charges are just speculative.

"There's been a civil lawsuit against [Flores’] mother and her boyfriend," Grace told Smith. "There are allegations that they helped move the body."

A preliminary hearing is set in August to lay out Flores’ case and will then be transferred to a superior courtroom where the case can be tried.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is a Web Show Page Producer for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @SGiangPaunon