Kristin Smart case: Nancy Grace explores new details as court docs released

Newly unsealed court documents on the Kristin Smart murder case have revealed further information on the investigation.

More than two dozen women have accused 44-year-old Paul Flores of sexual misconduct, according to the files that lay out the prosecution's case against the man accused of murdering the missing college student 25 years ago.



Flores was the last person seen with Smart while they walked home from a party on May 25, 1996, at California Polytechnic State University, where they were both freshmen.

"Let's be clear, they weren't just walking home from a party," Fox Nation host Nancy Grace told "America’s Newsroom" Thursday. "Let's start at the party where Paul Flores, the prime suspect, in this case, was all over Kristin Smart."

Grace continued to explain that multiple people told Flores to leave the college student alone, but he failed to listen.

"They left the party and she was so out of it. After just one or two drinks, she laid down on a lawn. She was obviously drugged," Grace mentioned. "He was the last one seen holding her up, insisting he would take her home to his or her dorm."

The case went cold for more than two decades, but investigators searched Flores' home last year and arrested him in April. He pleaded not guilty.

Now, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle announced in the recently unsealed documents that 29 women have testified to some form of sexual misconduct by Flores, ranging from stalking to sexual assault.

"Another thing found in this most recent search was a homemade C.D. [Flores] made of himself having sex with women going in and out of consciousness and a Google search for ‘real drunken girls drugged and raped while passed out,’" Grace told co-host, Sandra Smith.

Smart's body was never found, but Flores was arrested in April after investigators at the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department said they found "biological evidence" that Smart was once buried on the property of Flores’ father, Ruben Flores. The elder Flores pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the murder.

The Fox Nation host added that the district attorney wrote in the case documents that blood was discovered under Ruben Flores' deck in an area where soil had been recently disturbed, "in the shape of a coffin."



Flores' attorney, Robert Sanger, declined to comment for this story, citing the pending litigation. He said in court papers that the newly proposed rape charges are just speculative.

"There's been a civil lawsuit against [Flores’] mother and her boyfriend," Grace told Smith. "There are allegations that they helped move the body."

A preliminary hearing is set in August to lay out Flores’ case and will then be transferred to a superior courtroom where the case can be tried.

