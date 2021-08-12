Gov. Noem: Hypocritical Fauci 'continues to pick on Republican governors' while ignoring border crisis

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, R., blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for targeting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally while appearing to give a pass to other popular events, including former President Obama's 60th birthday bash.

Fauci shared his concerns about the rally on Sunday's "Meet the Press," suggesting attendees put the COVID-19 public health crisis ahead of their personal enjoyment.

"There comes a time when you're dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do," said Fauci, the White House medical adviser and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"It's shocking to me that he continues to pick on Republican governors, people who love their freedoms, and he ignores what's happening at the border," Noem said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"I didn't hear him criticize President Obama for having a party for his birthday," she continued. "I didn't hear him go after the other concerts that have been happening in this country or the complete ignoring of our federal laws by this open border policy that President Biden has embraced."

Obama's birthday party, which his team argued was scaled back after the initial round of criticism, still appeared to be heavily attended. His guests were reportedly told to delete photos and videos from the party, some of which showed Obama dancing maskless in a crowded tent.

Meanwhile, the Texas border city of McAllen, just 30 miles south of Rio Grande, recently reported that more than 7,000 COVID-positive migrants have been released into the city since February. Why, Noem argued, is Fauci more concerned about motorcyclists in her state than the alarming situation on the border?

"Dr. Fauci's become political and I think it's become unfortunate," Noem added, later saying, "he has discredited his entire profession."

Several media outlets have similarly taken aim at the Sturgis rally. "'No One I Know Is Vaccinated': Sturgis Rally Bikers Are Coming for America," a Daily Beast headline read. "Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: 700,000 bikers arrive for potential Covid-19 superspreader event," wrote the Washington Post. CNN published the story, "South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: A 'cautionary tale' in the age of Covid-19."

It marks the second year in a row the press has singled out the rally as a "super spreader" event.

"The hypocrisy of how they go after - and how Dr. Fauci goes after - certain individuals and not others, it's wrong and the American people need to wake up," Noem said.