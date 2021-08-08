Mainstream media silent while Obama dances maskless in a crowded tent

The mainstream media largely ignored the latest pictures and video of former President Barack Obama dancing maskless in a crowded tent for his 60th birthday party.

On Sunday, the New York Post publicized images of Obama dancing without a mask from his 60th birthday celebration on Saturday. According to the Post, Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman confirmed that the former president was out on the dance floor in pictures that Beckham allegedly had to delete.

"Had to delete everything due to the rules," Beckham reportedly explained. "It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before."

GUESTS AT OBAMA BIRTHDAY PARTY DELETE INSTAGRAM POSTS AFTER FORMER PRESIDENT SEEN DANCING AT ‘EPIC’ BASH

Singer Erykah Badu also originally posted a video of herself dancing beside Obama inside the tent, both without masks. However, the video was deleted from her account earlier the next morning.

Although these photos emerged early Sunday morning, the image of Barack Obama flouting CDC recommendations was largely ignored by Sunday morning programs. The maskless image also drew no outrage from major media pundits.

A few days prior to the party, the CDC designated several areas in Massachusetts, including Martha's Vineyard as an area with "high" community transmission for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the images trended on Twitter under the hashtags #MasklessObama and #ObamaVariant with several users calling out the apparent hypocrisy.

Obama originally faced backlash last week for announcing plans to host a 60th birthday party for himself at his Martha’s Vineyard estate despite the rise in COVID cases due to the delta variant. After growing controversy, his office claimed that the party would be "scaled back" for close friends and family.

"Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon," an Obama spokesperson said.

However, drone images of massive tents appeared to be contradict this message. Celebrity guests also included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Steven Colbert, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom and Rita Hanks.

According to reports from a local Massachusetts police officer, the fleet of taxis and SUVs leaving the venue caused a "s-t show" of traffic issues in the surrounding town.