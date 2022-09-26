Hurricane Ian forms into powerful storm, prompting evacuation order in Tampa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into Hurricane Ian Monday morning, as coastal residents brace for major impacts from the storm as the week progresses.

Hurricane status was declared at around 5:00 a.m. as the storm's winds strengthened to 75 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Ian is expected to become a significant hurricane within the next 48 hours. A Hurricane Watch was issued for Florida's Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay.

Hillsborough County, which contains Tampa, ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents living in the city's coastal area. It also announced a voluntary evacuation for most of the rest of the county.

The storm is currently approaching Western Cuba.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Ian. He urged all Floridians to prepare for the storm.

The storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday.

This is a developing situation, check back with us for updates.