Kirk Cameron urges Americans of faith to 'be brave' and 'vote their values' this election

Kirk Cameron is urging people of faith to be more politically active, saying America's freedom and future depends on it.

"[If] the family of faith does not show up and vote their values, well, that just leaves a great big vacuum and others will gladly rush in to fill the void, and then you end up burning the whole thing down from the inside," he warned.

The actor, author and Christian activist is releasing a new nonfiction novel on Tuesday called "Born to be Brave: How to be a Part of America's Spiritual Comeback." Cameron sees the current political and cultural strife as an opportunity for Americans of faith to reclaim their "birthright of courage" and lead the nation in a "spiritual comeback."

"I believe with all my heart that it is and that God did not create us and rescue us through the Gospel to be cowards," he told Fox News Digital. "And that we have a birthright of courage, and if we will lean into that courage as people of faith and live out our values and put feet to our faith in love, we can and will realign the nation with Heaven's values."

With the presidential election just a few weeks away, that message is especially timely. Cameron explains in his new book how voters should understand how Christianity shaped America's founding and how the freedoms and values Americans enjoy are dependent on preserving that faith foundation.

"I'm amazed at how many people don't understand the fundamental principles of how nations and governments are run," Cameron told Fox News Digital. "Every nation is built on some set of presuppositions; a worldview, a philosophy of life, a value set, a religion."

"In the words of Noah Webster, who was one of our founding fathers … he said every civil government is based on some religion or philosophy of life, and the education of that nation will propagate the religion of that nation," Cameron continued. "He said in America that foundational religion was Christianity, and it was sown into their hearts for two centuries through the home and school, public and private."

Webster, a famous American educator who published the Blue-Back Speller in 1783, believed that America's prosperity relied on preserving the nation's Christian values for future generations, Cameron explained.

"So the whole thing — from the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence — only works if you understand that the foundation needs to be the biblical, moral, spiritual values that the founders were standing on when they wrote it. And if that goes away, the whole thing crumbles."

Suggestions that people of faith want "a theocracy" or are "Christian nationalists" are just slurs "thrown onto people who love God, family and their country" by people "who would love to see America crumble because of the values it was built on and its sovereignty as a nation," he said.

Cameron says he's seen the "rumblings of revival" already in his travels across the nation through his interactions with families at his patriotic book readings at public libraries across America with Brave Books. This year's "See You at the Library" event in August drew 30,000 people at libraries across the nation, he said.

"I feel the rumblings of revival. People are waking up and parents are saying, you know, our forefathers and foremothers didn't spill their blood in vain. They didn't suffer and sacrifice and go through all the things that they did to give us the freest, strongest, most blessed and generous nation in the world for us to just hand it away on our watch," Cameron told Fox News Digital.

"They want to get involved, and they want to know how to overcome their worry, stress, anxiety and fear because the opposition look so big. And that's what I want to give them in my book is the antidote to fear. And that courage is not the absence of fear. It's the overcoming of it. It's feeling afraid and doing the right thing anyway. And there's reasons why we can do that. And it has to do with history. It has to do with the promises of God in his word and real life stories of people today who are acting bravely and making a massive difference out of their love for God and their love for people," he continued.

Cameron is working on other projects offering alternative entertainment and educational materials for families.

He finished shooting the second season for a new children's television show called, "Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk," which he describes as a "modernized Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

"It's live action, it's animation, it's pro-God, pro-America, it's biblical values. And kids get to FaceTime and send videos in, and we answer their questions about the topic, whether it's gender reality, whether it's about humility versus pride, or it's about kindness and compassion. Or maybe it's about capitalism versus socialism. These are all topics that, whether we want to believe it or not, as parents, Disney and Nickelodeon are already teaching our children," he said.