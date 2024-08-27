Kirk Cameron says Guinness World Records ignored patriotic library story hour that drew tens of thousands

Actor, author and Christian activist Kirk Cameron announced the second annual "See You at the Library" event on Saturday had such a huge turnout, it could have set a world record.

"Back in June there was a world record set for the largest drag queen story hour and Guinness [World Records] recorded it with 260 people. We had 30,000 people over 350 story hours and they were waving American flags and that just makes me feel so good," Cameron told "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth.

"Guinness didn’t show up, but we had the world’s largest story hour yesterday, See You at the Library," Cameron continued.

The national event, launched by Cameron and conservative book publisher BRAVE Books last year, brings together families to pray, sing the "National Anthem" and celebrate wholesome stories of patriotism and faith.

Cameron said the 2024 gathering was even larger than last year's event. BRAVE Books and Cameron hoped to set a world record for the largest children's library story hour, so they submitted applications and sent requests to record the event to Guinness World Records in July.

Cameron elaborated on what happened next in a post to X.

"The @BraveBooksus team and I tried for over a month to invite an adjudicator from The Guinness World Records team to attend See You at the Library this Saturday August 24th, but after three attempts at submitting our application, we never heard back despite their promises to respond 'shortly,'" Cameron wrote, sharing screenshots of their application and emails from Guinness.

"In fact, after each attempt, our applications mysteriously disappeared from our account. I've included some screenshots of these happenings in this post. It's a shame we won't be able to set a record for family story time attendance with Guinness considering they did provide their services for drag queen story time during pride month. Nonetheless we will still gather and set our own record, a record that will be amplified across the media showing that American families are ready for a revival in our libraries and nation," he continued.

Fox News Digital contacted Guinness World Records for comment, but did not hear back.

Cameron told Hegseth that he launched See You at the Library with Brave Books after libraries would "ban" Brave Book story hours because the events didn't align with their "values."

Despite facing pushback, Cameron says thousands of families would show up to their book readings. That inspired the formation of the national event organized by moms and dads across the country.

"I went to three of them yesterday and we were overwhelmed with people who just love God, love their family and love this country," Cameron said.

"I'm so thankful that the values they're celebrating are the values that made this such a great country; like faith and morality, education, law and liberty," he added.