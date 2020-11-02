Kirk Cameron: Christians waking up to threat of socialism as church is deemed 'nonessential'

Christian actor and filmmaker Kirk Cameron said people of faith across the nation are realizing "socialism and communism are knocking on our doors."

The "Growing Pains" actor said the enthusiasm level for the presidential election is unbelievable as he travels across the country and teaches in churches.

Cameron, along with evangelical supporters of President Trump, rallied voters at an event called "Non-Essential" to get the more than 40 million inactive Christian voters in the U.S. to participate in the Nov. 3 election.

"I see people of faith waking up to the scary idea that socialism and communism are knocking on our doors this Halloween season," Cameron told "America's Newsroom."

"They're disguised in the costumes of public health and social justice, and our governor just deemed going to church nonessential and Thanksgiving with all my grown children in my living room, nonessential," Cameron added.

He was joined by Dinesh D'Souza, Charlie Kirk, Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of Rev. Billy Graham, and others for the faith-based, get-out-the-vote event in October.

D'Souza told the millions watching online, "The church is the sleeping giant of American politics."

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, said the election will determine the future of the country, adding, "If Biden wins, it is because the church let it happen. It is in your hands."

Trump, who recently announced he no longer identifies as Presbyterian but as a nondenominational Christian, carried the White evangelical vote in 2016.

But that hasn't stopped Joe Biden, the former vice president, from trying to chip away at the key conservative voting bloc, attempting to assure evangelicals who feel the Democratic Party is hostile to their faith that they can vote for him.

The Biden campaign has placed ads on Christian radio stations and hired a White evangelical to lead its faith outreach. The candidate also authored an op-ed for The Christian Post about how his Catholic faith influences his policies.