Scrolling toward salvation: Christian TikTokers inspire faith in increasingly secular young Americans

Call it TikTok televangelism or social media sermons.

While faith and Gen Z might not be the most synonymous with each other, social media has given religious leaders across all denominations a new way to reel in young brothers and sisters, and the COVID-19 pandemic placed them in a prime position to do so.

"While it may seem like there is little hope for the faith of young adults in 2024, I have witnessed the incredible effectiveness of social media and TikTok as a great tool that can be used to bring revival to the next generation and see lasting change. While many might be turning away from organizational religion, they are not closed off from spirituality and power," Gabe Poirot, a Christian speaker, content creator and evangelist, told Fox News Digital.

Poirot has been on social media and TikTok for four years, amassing over 400 million views between the platform and YouTube combined. He's also come across thousands of comments containing testimonials of how viewers came to Christ after viewing his content.

For Poirot, the digital world is a space to share miracles and show others the power that faith can bring, including how it saved his own life.

"I have been able to share my testimony of when Jesus brought me back to life and miraculously healed me after a traumatic brain injury and 17-day coma, where the hospital asked for my last will and gave me no hope to live again," he said.

"On Nov. 14, 2021, I woke up from the coma, and my formerly broken skull was healed, and my lungs were restored. The views on that testimony alone across all platforms has reached more than a million young adults."

Poirot is far from the only person using social media to spread the gospel.

A quick search on the platform returns results for hashtags like #ChristianTikTok or #ChristianInfluencer as well as a slew of videos from influencers who create faith-based content.

Among them are people like Ashley Heatherington, Malachi Dawson, Julia Peterson and others who have thousands of followers, some even boasting over 500K.

There are masses of Bible study videos, recorded testimonies, worship music recordings, prayer journal tutorials and more, all showcasing what it's like to live a Christian lifestyle as a young adult.

"In an increasingly secular world where young adults are spending the majority of time on their phones, TikTok and social media is an essential tool that must be taken advantage of if we want any hope for the future of Christianity," Poirot said.

"My prayer is that there would be a remnant of dedicated and passionate Christians who speak up for the truth on every platform, even in the midst of the woke religion that has manipulated most of the country. It has taught far too many to believe in the god of themselves, and shift the truth to fit whatever they identify as.

"But the good news is that many young men and women are opening their eyes and seeking Christ, wherever He may be found, even on their phones and on TikTok. They seek an authentic experience coming directly from the enthusiasm of real people," he added.

Gen Z coming to Christianity through TikTok could perhaps put a dent in a trend that has concerned faith leaders, as young women – once the dominant group that filled church pews – particularly indicate an exodus from faith.

Some speculate there are multiple reasons for this – a shift toward feminism and a focus on social justice, steering them away from more traditional values and institutions that tout them.

On the contrary, some recent reports indicate young men are flocking to churches more frequently than before, perhaps as younger generations search for more meaning in an age of uncertainty.