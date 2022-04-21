Kimmel calls Trump 'worst president' but would have him on show again: 'He’s a really good talk show guest'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said in a new interview he would have Donald Trump on his program again, if only to tell him he was the "worst president" in the nation's history.

In an interview on the New York Times' "Sway" podcast, Kimmel and host Kara Swisher discussed the former president who could run again in 2024. Kimmel was largely apolitical before the Trump era but has emerged as a staunchly liberal voice in the late-night arena over the past five years.

Trump made a cordial appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" during his first run for president in 2016, when the comedian admitted he thought Trump's White House run was a joke.

"You know, I would actually," he told Swisher, when asked if he would have him on again. "Because there are so many things I want to say to him. And I know what would happen. There would be a hew of outrage from my friends on the left and also outrage from those on the right who saw me interview him. There are a lot of things I would like to say to him and ask him."

JIMMY KIMMEL REPORTED TO CAPITOL POLICE FOR ‘THREAT OF VIOLENCE,’ MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS

Asked what would be his first question, Kimmel said he wasn't sure where he would start.

"I just really want to tell him that, I know you think you are the best president, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, that we’ve ever had in this country. But I just want to let you know that you are the worst president we have ever had. How’s that hit you? Tough guy?" he said.

Kimmel said Trump was a good talk show guest because of his willingness to say anything. During their visit in 2016, Trump said he'd debate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in exchange for money because of the huge ratings it would draw, and he defended his call to ban all Muslims from entering the United States.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ORDERED TO PAY OMAROSA $1.3 MILLION IN LEGAL FEES ARE FAILED LAWSUIT

"He’s like a team mascot or something," Kimmel said. "He’s a character. He will say anything. He’s a really good talk show guest, because he’s not guarded, and he will — he’ll light a fire. He’ll throw a Molotov cocktail. And a lot of people like that. And it’s fun when you’re a talk show host to have somebody like that. But it’s not fun when they become president."

Kimmel revealed he privately told Hillary Clinton during a visit to the show, prior to Trump becoming the GOP nominee in 2016, that he hoped she faced him because she would be sure to win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And she said, be careful what you wish for. And at the time, I thought it was funny," he said. "But now I realize that she took the threat more seriously than I did."