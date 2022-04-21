Trump campaign ordered to pay Omarosa $1.3 million in legal fees after failed lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York arbitrator awarded more than $1.3 million to former Trump White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman, ordering former President Donald Trump's campaign to pay for her costs and legal fees from a lawsuit Trump had brought against her.

Trump had taken action against Manigault Newman, claiming that her 2018 book, "Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House," violated a non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreement she had signed. The arbitrator in the case determined the agreements were unenforceable under New York law and granted her request for summary judgment, leaving the two sides to quibble over legal expenses.

"Respondent is awarded the sum of $1,293,568.75 for attorney’s fees and $17,304.73 for costs, for a total award of $1,310,873.48," arbitrator T. Andrew Brown wrote.

Manigault Newman's attorney John Phillips said in a statement to the Washington Post that he hopes the award, which was "the largest known attorney fee award against a Political Campaign or President we can find," would "send a message that weaponized litigation will not be tolerated and empower other lawyers to stand up and fight for the whistleblower and vocal critic against the oppressive machine."

Phillips said part of the money would be donated "to groups who stand up to the suppression of speech."

Manigault Newman signed an NDA when she joined Trump's campaign in 2016. The two first became linked in when she was a contestant on the first season of Trump's television show, "The Apprentice," which aired in 2004. She eventually went on to be an adviser in the Trump White House before being fired less than a year into Trump's presidency.