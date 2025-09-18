WNBA star's 1-word response after Obama accuses Trump admin of taking 'cancel culture' to 'dangerous level'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier responded with one word after former President Barack Obama accused the Trump administration of taking "cancel culture" to a "dangerous level" after Disney pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show off the air.

"Scary," the five-time WNBA All-Star wrote.

Collier scored 24 points on Wednesday night as the Lynx swept the Golden State Valkyries in the playoffs. The game occurred in the midst of uproar on social media as Kimmel’s show was pulled.

The late-night comedian accused conservatives of reaching "new lows" on Monday in trying to pin a left-wing ideology on 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, even though prosecutors reaffirmed those ties in Tuesday’s indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Kimmel’s comments came one day after both FBI officials and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that Robinson held a "leftist ideology" and was increasingly radicalized in recent years. It was also revealed that he had a romantic relationship with a transgender partner who was biologically male and transitioning to female. The comments from Kimmel drew massive backlash.

Nexstar Media Group said it would preempt Kimmel’s shows on its ABC affiliates with other programming. Sinclair called for more action over the remarks.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, issued a threat against Disney on Wednesday if it didn't address the controversy. Carr described Kimmel's comments as "the sickest conduct," and suggested there were potential "avenues" the FCC could pursue during an interview on "The Benny Show," hosted by conservative commentator and podcaster Benny Johnson.

As Kimmel’s show was yanked on Wednesday night, much of the reaction came on Thursday.

"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like," Obama wrote on X.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed last week while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. Thousands of people have mourned his death in vigils across the U.S.

Kirk’s funeral is set for Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

