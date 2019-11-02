Kim Jong Un is 'fascinated' by Trump, views him as father figure, new book claims

A new book claims to shed light on President Trump's relationship with North Korea and what former President Obama said that Trump could expect when he entered office.

Author Doug Wead interviewed Trump on the issue and was able to read some of the personal letters exchanged between the president and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un.

"Kim is fascinated by Donald Trump. He sees him as a unique figure on the stage of world history. And he wants to make history with him," Wead claims in his book "Inside Trump's White House: The Real Story of His Presidency."

The book, set for release on Nov. 26, comes at a time when the U.S. has improved diplomatic relations with North Korea, but continues working for concessions on the rogue nation's nuclear development.

President Trump took the historic step of meeting in person with Kim after a prolonged, international standoff that included fiery rhetoric and multilateral sanctions. Kim has frequently attacked Trump's mental stability while Trump suggested that Kim was short and fat.

But despite the public bluster, the president told Wead that he and Kim had good "chemistry" and they both wanted to avoid conflict. Wead also cites a letter in which Kim calls Trump "your Excellency." “I firmly believe that the strong will, sincere efforts and unique approach of myself and your Excellency, Mr. President, aimed at opening up a new future between the DPRK and the US will surely come to fruition," he said.

When Wead discussed the letters with White House adviser Jared Kushner, Kushner suggested Kim had problems with Trump because of issues surrounding his own father.

"'It’s a father thing,' Kushner observed. 'You can see from these letters that Kim wants to be friends with Trump, but his father told him never to give up the weapons. That’s his only security. Trump is like a new father figure. So, it is not an easy transition.'"

Wead portrays the Trump administration as much more diplomatic than former President Obama who, according to Trump's own account, told him he would have war with North Korea during his time in office.

"Barack Obama told me that my greatest problem, when I became president, was the possibility of war with North Korea. In fact, privately, he said, ‘You will have a war with North Korea on your watch.’” Trump said, according to Wead.

Trump responded to Obama's concerns by asking if the former president had tried talking with Kim. “And Obama said, ‘No, he’s a dictator,'” Trump reportedly said. Trump said that decision was "stupid."