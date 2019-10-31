North Korea fires 2 missiles amid stalled denuclearization talks, officials say

North Korea appeared to conduct a “missile launch” on Thursday, firing two projectiles into its eastern sea amid stalled denuclearization talks with Washington, military officials said.

The U.S. military has not confirmed what type of projectiles were fired, and are investigating the launch.

“The Pentagon is aware of the launch and is looking into it,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn told Fox News. “We’re working closely with our ROK allies, and when more information becomes available, I’ll provide it to you.”

South Korea’s military claimed two North Korean missiles, which they described as short-range projectiles, flew 230 miles “across the peninsula” and reached a height of 55 miles before splashing down into the sea on its eastern coast.

North Korea’s latest missile test, the second this month, comes two months ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to wrap up nuclear talks with the Trump administration.