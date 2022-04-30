Kilmeade: Elon Musk, Joe Rogan lead the 'rise of the reasonable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade suggested on Saturday's "One Nation" that some of the most powerful voices in America are labeled "radical" not because they've changed over the years, but because their parties have.

BRIAN KILMEADE: It's the rise of the reasonable. Some of the most powerful voices in America today are popular not because of what they were known for in the past, not for their crazy or moderate views, but for their reasonable takes, in my view, and for being reasonable as people. And they are labeled radical because they're reasonable. Follow me. Let's take a look at people like the people behind me, like Joe Rogan, Joe Manchin, Bill Maher and Elon Musk. They are everywhere and they haven't changed over the years — the media has to be more divisive than ever. But people are sick of it, I believe. Joe Rogan's insanely popular. You don't need me to tell you that, even despite the Left trying to cancel him a couple of times. … Bill Maher, he's a liberal. He's always been. And nowadays, everyone kind of likes him, especially on the Right. … He is honest, and he isn't afraid to stand for what's right, regardless of his party. He doesn't care what you think. He even has come out against liberal outcry over Florida's new educational bill. … People respect that. And the average American is responding to these reasonable people, even if you don't agree. Look at Joe Manchin. His approval rating has skyrocketed 17% over the last year. No other Democrat has done that. Other Dems may want to label him a radical, but he's reasonable and has stood in the way of Joe Biden's agenda because it hasn't been reasonable. He's been the same Democrat all along.

And then there's Elon Musk. He's getting hammered this week by the Left for his takeover of Twitter. But it's not because he's conservative. He's never been. He just tells it like it is. Musk tweeted this right behind me this week. He says, "I supported Obama for president, but today's Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists." … The libertarian who shows he's more sane than "Squad," which makes him somehow too radical. Even the Left should love him, because remember Tesla, that's the greenest vehicle in the world, maybe the best. As unorthodox as some of his antics are, as you're seeing behind me, he's proposing reasonable things like true freedom of speech for the future of social media. These people I mentioned are just some examples of the reasonable. They haven't changed over the years — their parties have. But their rise in popularity show me the country has not. So are we finally stepping out of our political polarization with the rise of the radical reasonable?