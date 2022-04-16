Kilmeade warns America has no choice but to lead global fight against evil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade told viewers on Saturday's "One Nation" that America has a global responsibility to lead and be an example for our allies to fight for their freedom.

BRIAN KILMEADE: We are seeing evil so transparent right in front of us from superpowers like Russia and China that if we let them lead, quality of life as we know it will be over for most of the planet. Despite America's past of isolationism, we have to be the world's leader. We have no choice. I'm going to spell out why. Our nation has been blessed with friends at our borders and oceans, keeping us at distance from our allies and our enemies. Our founders saw the world's propensity for conflict and war, and therefore we endorsed isolationism, found first and foremost in George Washington's famous farewell address in 1793. Here's a quote from it. He said, "It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliance with any portion of the foreign world." President Thomas Jefferson, third president, followed suit, summing up American isolationism as a doctrine of peace, commerce and honest friendships with all nations, entangling alliances with none. But with the 20th Century, things changed, even if we didn't want them to.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

As Americans, we want to stay out of conflicts, right? But if we have learned anything from our past, we should know avoiding conflict only delays conflict. And if we don't confront things on our terms, we will do it on our enemies' terms. So if we want our freedom, our mighty nation must fight for everyone, be an example and resource for our allies to fight for their freedom. America has global responsibility that comes with being a great nation. … We were never perfect, but we were always, always great with the responsibility to protect others who want freedom and liberty for themselves, their family and their nation. I know you might not want to hear this America, but we have no choice but to lead. It is good versus evil. You've probably heard of the phrase, if not me, then who? Today's phrase should be, if not us, then it's going to be them.