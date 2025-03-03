Kieran Culkin praised for 'pro-family' acceptance speech at Oscars

Actor Kieran Culkin's acceptance speech at the Oscars on Sunday was praised on social media after the actor suggested he and his wife would be celebrating the win by having more children.

While accepting the best supporting actor award for his role in "A Real Pain," Culkin told a story about a bet he and his wife made regarding their family. Culkin gave a shout-out to his wife, Jazz Charton, who promised to give him a fourth child once he won an Oscar. The camera panned to his wife in the audience, who was laughing and covering her mouth while nodding in agreement that she did "shake his hand" on that.

"About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I, very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, I would, she would give me the kid. It turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was gonna win, but then people came up to her and were like, you know, really annoying her, I think, I think it got to her, but anyway," Culkin said.

GENE HECKMAN REMEMBERED AT THE OSCARS, ‘ANORA’ DOMINATES WITH 5 WINS

He then detailed the rest of the bet, adding, "she goes, ‘Oh God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid,’ and I turned to her and I said, ‘Really I want four.’ And she turned to me, I swear to God this happened, it was just over a year ago, she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ I held my hand out, she shook it and I have not brought it up once until just now."

"I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get crackin’ on those kids. What do you say? I love you!" Culkin concluded.

The Daily Wire's Megan Basham praised the speech too, adding in a follow-up post, "If we return to a Hollywood where men use their acceptance speeches to joke w/ their wives about having more babies instead of women using theirs to praise abortion for their success Hollywood could be great again."

Basham appeared to be referencing Michelle Williams' speech at the Golden Globes in 2020.

"I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose," Williams said at the time. "To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tilt towards our children."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Colorado talk radio host Mandy Connell called Culkin's speech "charming and funny," adding that "you can feel the love."

Outkick's Clay Travis said the moment was "pretty great."

"It's refreshingly sweet to see an actor unapologetically enthusiastic about having more kids with his wife," podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey wrote.

Another said the speech would go down in history as "one of the best ever."

"This is the most pro-family acceptance speech you'll hear from Hollywood," Charlie Kirk, a conservative commentator and Turning Point USA co-founder, wrote on X.

Actor Gene Heckman was honored at the Oscars on Sunday by Morgan Freeman after Heckman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Freeman recalled Heckman saying he didn't want to be remembered for his legacy, but that he hoped people remembered him "as someone who tried to do good work."

"I think I speak for everyone when I say, Gene, you’ll be remembered for that and so much more. Rest in peace my friend," Freeman said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Janelle Ash contributed to this report.