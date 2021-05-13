Former Keystone worker: Biden admin finally admitted 'common sense' on pipelines

Former Keystone XL pipeline worker Neal Crabtree joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday and reacted to the Biden administration's admission that pipelines are "the best way to go."

AMERICA UNDER SIEGE ON BIDEN'S WATCH AS CYBERATTACKERS CRIPPLE THE COUNTRY

NEAL CRABTREE: I mean it’s kind of gratifying to finally hear the administration admit what we’ve known to be common sense for quite a while now in that when they canceled that Keystone pipeline it made no sense to us because the oil was already coming into the country by rail.

I hear a lot about you know we need to upgrade our cyber defenses, but one thing I hope that we take away from this is just how important these pipelines are to our economy and everyday life. You know losing this pipeline was down for only a week and we’ve seen the consequences of it and like I said this was just a cyber-attack and we were able to fix it, but a lot of these pipelines are aging.

This particular pipeline is about 60 years old—now can you imagine if this would have been some type of structural failure and this line was down for months or maybe even a year? It could have been disastrous.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW