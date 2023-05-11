Kevin McCarthy says he'll speak to FBI director about Hunter Biden probe document: 'We have oversight'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that the FBI's non-compliance with a congressional subpoena is "unacceptable" and would be a "severe problem" if the bureau does not comply. The California Republican told host Pete Hegseth that he would be calling FBI Director Christoper Wray to ask why the FBI did not turn over a document that a whistleblower alleged contains proof of a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden.

FBI DOESN'T SHARE DOCUMENT GOP SUBPOENAED ALLEGING ‘CRIMINAL SCHEME’ INVOLVING BIDEN

KEVIN MCCARTHY: That's unacceptable. I'm going to call Director Wray today because we have oversight of the FBI. We have the right. [Rep. James] Comer is simply following information that he has found. We should find all the information. Isn't it quite interesting that foreign countries give millions of dollars to different LLCs that trace down to the entire Biden family, to grandchildren? What are they doing? Why are you hiding money in that direction? And why is foreign money coming from other countries while he's in office? What are they doing?

PETE HEGSETH: 170 suspicious activity reports? I mean, one is bad enough.

MCCARTHY: Who has that many? And why would you hold that information back? You're protecting. You'd want all in the open. And as a member of Congress, it doesn't matter if this person is Republican or Democrat. We have oversight of the FBI. If the FBI at any time think they could withhold information from Congress, we have a severe problem on our hands.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the FBI for the document, which is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form after a whistleblower alleged that the FBI and Justice Department were in possession of it and claimed it detailed an "alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions."

They said the whistleblower alleged the document "includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

The FBI was given a week to provide the requested documentation, but when Wednesday's noon deadline hit, the bureau sent a letter explaining its "confidentiality interests" and the importance of protecting sources and methods to protect U.S. national security. It did not include the requested documents.

This all comes following the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's press conference Wednesday morning that outlined new information out of their investigation into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings. Chairman Comer claimed it was "judgment day" for the Bidens.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.